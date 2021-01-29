3 WWE Superstars who didn't want to become wrestlers while growing up and 3 who did

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling organization in the world, boasting over a billion fans on social media. Countless aspiring wrestlers work hard for years on end in hopes of becoming WWE Superstars. Very few manage to achieve the dream though.

WWE's storied history is filled with Superstars who had always dreamt about becoming a wrestler and winning the big one. An example that many fans cite is that of Edge, who was a WWE fan from the very beginning. He watched WrestleMania 6 as a fan, and would headline The Show of Shows 18 years later, against The Undertaker.

On the other hand, there have been Superstars who had other aspirations in their mind, while growing up, and had no interest in becoming a WWE Superstar. In the following list, we will take a look at three Superstars who didn't have an interest in becoming WWE Superstars while growing up, and three who wanted to become wrestlers when they were kids.

#6 Lacey Evans (wasn't interested in becoming a wrestler while growing up)

A long time before becoming a WWE Superstar, Lacey Evans wasn't a pro wrestling fan at all, and had other aspirations when she was a teen. Evans spoke about the same in an interview with Alex McCarthy, and revealed that she engaged in high-school wrestling, which is a completely different ballgame than sports entertainment.

"I wasn't a fan at all. I actually did high school wrestling. Which is obviously so much different than sports entertainment. I was on a SWAT team, the military police in the marine core, and I had a staff sergeant who did, what I thought was, backyard wrestling."

"So I kind of chuckled like, 'what are you talking about?' I'm very rough and I've got a lot of grit, so there was something about backyard wrestling that made me like 'can I come see?' There was something about it that made me want to do it. I didn't know what it was but it sounded intriguing."

Lacey Evans made her way to WWE's main roster in early 2019, and targeted Becky Lynch following her historic WrestleMania 35 victory. Evans has yet to win a title in WWE, and is currently involved in a romantic storyline with WWE legend Ric Flair, much to Charlotte Flair's chagrin. She has the required skills to make it big in WWE, and here's hoping she wins a title belt soon.