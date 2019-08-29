3 WWE Superstars who accidentally received a push and 2 Vince McMahon personally wants to push

These Superstars were fortunate enough to receive a push while Vince McMahon has a list of Superstars he wants to push

Every member of the WWE Universe has a certain Superstar in mind that they want to see receive a push in the company. WWE has a stacked roster, so it's not possible for every wrestler to get a push, even though we think they deserve it.

Vince McMahon and his creative team determine who gets pushed and how they get pushed, and sometimes (or most of the time) their choices are met with disapproval from fans and critics. There are a handful of Superstars who have recently been pushed because WWE was forced to change their decision due to the fans while other Superstars were pushed regardless of what the fans wanted.

When WWE goes against what the fans want and they push the wrong Superstars while burying the deserving ones, they often have to pay the price because viewership for Raw and SmackDown Live drops and attendances for live events reduce as well. Since fans can often be fickle and end up turning on the same Superstars who got pushed because they wanted them to, this makes it a bit challenging for WWE to understand what their audience really wants.

That said, here are three WWE Superstars who accidentally received a push this year and two Superstars that Vince McMahon personally wants to push.

#5 Accidently received a push: Sasha Banks

The Boss is back!

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania against The IIconics, and according to rumors , they were very unhappy with the decision to lose their titles which led to Sasha Banks wanting to quit WWE. Banks was nowhere to be seen in the months following WrestleMania and no one was quite sure if she would return to the WWE ring again.

The Internet Wrestling Community started speculating as to when she would make her comeback and many sites reported that she would return at Extreme Rules and later SummerSlam but that turned out to be inaccurate. The Legit Boss made her return on the Raw after The Biggest Party of the Summer where she turned heel by attacking Natalya and then Becky Lynch.

Banks is now involved in a feud with Becky Lynch and it is likely that the two will collide at Clash of Champions for the Raw Women's Championship. If Sasha didn't take some time off after WrestleMania, it's unlikely that she would've received this push. She probably would've still been involved in a tag team with Bayley and the two could've been chasing the Women's Tag Team Championships.

