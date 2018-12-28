×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars who are likely to return at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who may not return

Ishaan sharma
ANALYST
Preview
9.00K   //    28 Dec 2018, 12:29 IST

The Rock and John Cena
The Rock and John Cena

WWE WrestleMania 35 is just a few months away. The show will occur at the MetLife Stadium, New York. Fans love to watch this show as it is the biggest WWE PPV of the year. Many superstars have returned for this show, and this will happen next year as well.

A few weeks ago TLC happened, and after that, the WWE announced that from now on they will work according to the fans' wishes. Currently, there are only a few big superstars left on the roster, and it’s safe to say that the company will look forward to bring some established superstars to the company.

Lets take a look at 3 superstars who could return for WrestleMania in 2019, and 2 who may not.

#3 Likely to return: Brock Lesnar

The Universal Champion
The Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion of the WWE. He won this title at the Crown Jewel event by defeating Braun Strowman.

Later, WWE engaged Corbin and Strowman in a feud, and it booked their match for the TLC PPV. A stipulation was also added to this match that if Strowman wins, he gets a match against Lesnar at Royal Rumble, but if not, then Corbin becomes the new GM of Raw.

Strowman won the match with the help of other Raw superstars, and now he will face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV.

For the past few months, Lesnar hasn’t shown up on Raw, but for his upcoming match, he will show up.

However, once his match at Royal Rumble ends, he will again disappear from the WWE until WrestleMania. There’s a high chance Lesnar will fight at 'Mania as a champion, so it could be said that he will return for WrestleMania as well.

Even if he loses his championship against Strowman, I don’t think the company will complete WM without him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 John Cena The Undertaker
Ishaan sharma
ANALYST
No Bio.
2 superstars who should be the Undertaker's opponent at...
RELATED STORY
3 best matches for Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best opponents for Shawn Michaels if he decides to...
RELATED STORY
2 superstars who should be Batista's opponent at...
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who can host WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 ideal opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
2 superstars who should be John Cena's opponent at...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE RAW Superstars who can challenge Daniel Bryan for...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who could take Roman Reigns' spot at...
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 superstars WWE should convince to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us