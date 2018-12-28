3 WWE Superstars who are likely to return at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who may not return

The Rock and John Cena

WWE WrestleMania 35 is just a few months away. The show will occur at the MetLife Stadium, New York. Fans love to watch this show as it is the biggest WWE PPV of the year. Many superstars have returned for this show, and this will happen next year as well.

A few weeks ago TLC happened, and after that, the WWE announced that from now on they will work according to the fans' wishes. Currently, there are only a few big superstars left on the roster, and it’s safe to say that the company will look forward to bring some established superstars to the company.

Lets take a look at 3 superstars who could return for WrestleMania in 2019, and 2 who may not.

#3 Likely to return: Brock Lesnar

The Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion of the WWE. He won this title at the Crown Jewel event by defeating Braun Strowman.

Later, WWE engaged Corbin and Strowman in a feud, and it booked their match for the TLC PPV. A stipulation was also added to this match that if Strowman wins, he gets a match against Lesnar at Royal Rumble, but if not, then Corbin becomes the new GM of Raw.

Strowman won the match with the help of other Raw superstars, and now he will face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV.

For the past few months, Lesnar hasn’t shown up on Raw, but for his upcoming match, he will show up.

However, once his match at Royal Rumble ends, he will again disappear from the WWE until WrestleMania. There’s a high chance Lesnar will fight at 'Mania as a champion, so it could be said that he will return for WrestleMania as well.

Even if he loses his championship against Strowman, I don’t think the company will complete WM without him.

