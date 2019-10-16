3 WWE Superstars who could beat Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been the face of WWE for quite some time now and has won several major titles over the last few years. It's safe to say that he's the standard-bearer of WWE, and someone capable of taking the company to even greater heights in the future.

Rollins won the Universal Championship, WWE's most coveted prize, at SummerSlam 2019 by defeating Brock Lesnar for the second time this year. The victories show the amount of trust the company has in him. 'The Beast' rarely loses, but Rollins beat him twice in one year.

Rollins continued his impressive win streak by defeating Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions. His match with The Fiend was stopped prematurely at Hell in a Cell, but Rollins dominated throughout. On October 31st at Crown Jewel, he takes on The Fiend yet again in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Despite Rollins' surge of dominance, some fans feel that he has to lose the Universal Championship and step away from the title picture to keep his character from growing stagnant. Despite vanquishing some of WWE's toughest competitors, Rollins has been struggling to gain momentum lately, and may eventually drop the Universal Championship in order to climb up the rankings once again. Here we look at three WWE Superstars who could defeat Seth Rollins for the Universal title.

#3. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Fiend

The Fiend is one of the most interesting characters in all of WWE. The company deserves credit for putting in the work to take care of the little details that make his character so spectacular to watch. However, Wyatt has lost some momentum recently due to the questionable Hell in a Cell ending. Many despised how this match went down and felt that The Fiend should have been victorious.

Wyatt attacked Rollins yet again on last week's SmackDown and in response, Rollins burnt down the Firefly Fun House on this week's RAW. Subsequently, the two men will have a rematch at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

A Universal Championship victory for The Fiend would help him regain some of the momentum he lost at Hell in a Cell. It would be interesting to see The Fiend with a major championship and just think of the WrestleMania intrigue. Would he face Aleister Black, The Undertaker, or a host of other Superstars at The Show of Shows? A Fiend victory over Rollins would change WWE's landscape and lead to greater interest in the product.

