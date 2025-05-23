3 WWE Superstars who could join John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott in a potential faction

John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott are reportedly set to form a trio in WWE in the near future. While this potential trio is already star-studded and will guarantee mainstream attention, some interesting names can still join to make the stable even more untouchable.

Several celebrities have been involved in WWE over the past few years, with Travis Scott being the most recent. The award-winning artist was present in the ring when John Cena turned heel at this year's Elimination Chamber. He also helped the Hollywood superstar dethrone Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

While he only makes sporadic appearances, one celebrity who has actively performed in the company in recent years is Logan Paul. Interestingly, recent rumors are suggesting the three men may form a team soon. If this does happen, adding another superstar will definitely help their case.

In this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars who may join John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott in their potential faction:

#3. Drew McIntyre might shockingly join the unlikely trio

As many may know, the partnership between Travis Scott and John Cena isn't random, as they were introduced to each other by The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, they aren't the only stars close to Dwayne Johnson. Drew McIntyre also shares a bond with The Final Boss.

Due to The Scottish Warrior's connection with The Brahma Bull, he can do the Hollywood megastar a favor by helping the group, looking past whatever issues he has with Logan Paul, who is also not on the best of terms with The Rock.

#2. Carmelo Hayes has a connection with John Cena and The Rock

Another star who has expressed interest and appreciation for Dwayne Johnson in recent months is Carmelo Hayes. Interestingly, the current SmackDown Superstar also worked briefly with John Cena in NXT. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if The A-Champion joins forces with The Brahma Bull and The Cenation Leader.

The 30-year-old needs a boost on Friday Night SmackDown, as it seems like fans aren't behind his pairing with The Miz. Although he may not have the best interest in working with Logan Paul and Travis Scott, Hayes can look past it following an offer from The Rock or Cena.

#1. Grayson Waller can be an interesting addition to the trio

One star who doesn't shy away from getting involved with celebrities, whether in WWE or not, is Grayson Waller. Earlier this year, the Australian star praised Travis Scott and also offered his soul to Dwayne Johnson. Interestingly, his souring relationship with Austin Theory might result in him joining the rumored trio.

The relationship between Grayson and Austin hasn't been the most solid lately, as seen on the most recent edition of RAW, where Theory watched as Waller got decimated by Sheamus. Due to the actions of the former Mr. Money in the Bank, the Australian star may decide to align with Theory's former rival, John Cena. This may also kickstart the long-awaited babyface run of Theory.

