3 WWE Superstars who could return after WrestleMania 36 and 2 who could retire

WrestleMania is the season of surprises and WWE might have a few of them up their sleeve.

WrestleMania 36 could be the swansong for a couple of WWE veterans.

Ronda Rousey could return after WrestleMania whereas John Cena could retire

WrestleMania 36 will be the first pay-per-view in WWE history to happen over two nights.

This year’s WrestleMania will be quite different. With no live audience, WWE has a huge task on their hands to make this show interesting. Quite a few Superstars have returned for this PPV and for some, it could very well be their last.

Each year, after the Shows of Shows, WWE shake up everything from their roster to the storylines. Superstars make their returns while others bid goodbyes. This year isn’t going to be any different. In this article, we are presenting 3 WWE Superstars who could return after WrestleMania 36 and 2 who could retire from in-ring competition.

#3 Could return: Ronda Rousey

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

Ronda Rousey has away from the WWE ring for almost a year now. Recently, she was spotted at WWE's HQ. It’s possible that Rousey was there to discuss her in-ring return which could happen as early as next month.

As we know, Shayna Baszler will take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The Rowdy One is a friend of Baszler and the nemesis of Lynch and as such, we cannot possibly rule out an interference during the match from The Rowdy One.

Even if that isn’t going to be the case, there’s a strong possibility that Ronda will return to WWE after WrestleMania. Her contact is up for next year and she’ll have to return to the company for another match. The former RAW Women’s Champion wants to return to the ring once again but only time will tell when that’s going to take place.

Will she continue her rivalry with Becky Lynch? Or could she face her real-life friend Shayna Baszler for the title?

