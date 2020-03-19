5 things that could happen if John Cena defeats 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36

Will John Cena get the better of Bray Wyatt once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All?

If Cena wins, he could go on to challenge for the world title and chase the record 17th title reign.

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

John Cena has promised to defeat The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt recently lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. But WWE was quick to make up for their mistake as they granted him a huge match at WrestleMania 36 against John Cena. Fans believe that The Fiend will beat Cena and even retire him in the process.

But since the Road to WrestleMania is filled with uncertainties, we can’t predict everything accurately. Whenever fans expect something to happen, WWE throws a curveball. Does that mean The Fiend is going to lose at The Grandest Stage of Them All? We don’t know but we can't rule out the possibility. Here are 5 things that could happen if the 16-time WWE Champion defeats The Fiend at WrestleMania. As always, make sure to share your thoughts on this in the comment section below.

#5 The Fiend turns into a darker character as part of a storyline arc

The Fiend and John Cena staring each other during an episode of SmackDown

Last time John Cena appeared on Friday Night SmackDown, he made a statement regarding The Fiend. He said that the former Universal Champion is one who cries over his losses and always blames someone else for it.

If we assume that Cena will defeat Bray Wyatt at 'Mania, there's a strong possibility that it'll affect his character. Though we think in a positive way.

WWE could make substantial changes to The Fiend's character upon his loss against Cena and turn him into a darker character. While some fans assumed that WWE is going to tone down Wyatt's character, he shot down the rumors immediately.

In the past, WWE has turned several losses into great storylines (Murphy's alliance with Seth Rollins, for instance) and the same could be done with The Fiend too.

1 / 5 NEXT