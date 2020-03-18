5 WWE Superstars who may unexpectedly lose at WrestleMania 36

What could WWE do to make WrestleMania more exciting?

WWE are known to throw curveballs on big stages like WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker are favorites to win their matches, but are they really?

This week, WWE made an important change to their upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleMania 36. The company released a statement and said that WrestleMania will no longer happen in the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Instead, it’ll emanate live from the Performance Center, just like RAW and SmackDown.

While this ensures that the PPV won’t get canceled, this wasn't what the WWE Universe wanted to happen. WrestleMania without fans doesn’t seem like a satisfying solution, but we will have to deal with it. Considering current circumstances, WWE has to do something that makes this pay-per-view exciting.

So far, only eight matches have been booked for the show, four of which are title defenses. What could WWE do to make WrestleMania more exciting? Make it unpredictable, which means that some unlikely Superstars will have to lose their matches. With that being said, here we present 5 such names who may unexpectedly lose their bouts at WrestleMania. Some of these names may seem unrealistic but remember that is the theme of today’s article.

#5 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Everyone thinks that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is going to defeat John Cena, and while there may be some truth in it, Cena’s statement on Friday Night SmackDown makes it unpredictable.

The 16-time WWE Champion believes that Bray Wyatt cries over his losses and blames others for it. He also doesn’t think that Wyatt is the future of WWE. During his promo, Cena subtly told us that he may win at WrestleMania 36.

While we don’t know why WWE may go this path, there’s a possibility that this could lead to more interesting things. The Fiend doesn’t like losing, and if he loses another match, he may transform himself into something much darker than his current persona. This can be an interesting storyline arc for Bray Wyatt.

