3 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar likes to work with and 2 he probably doesn't want to

Let's take a look at Superstars Brock Lesnar likes to work with and those he doesn't...

The current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has a lot of say in the company. He gets what he wants and nobody questions him, not even Vince McMahon.

For wrestling only a few matches per year, Lesnar makes millions of dollars. His stakes are high, and this is why whoever faces The Beast Incarnate sees a boost in his career (if he wins). Lesnar has worked with most of the Superstars in WWE, and there are some he likes more than the others. At the same time, we have heard stories about him trying to change his storylines as he sees fit.

In this very article, we will look at three WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar likes to work with and two he probably doesn't. As always, let us know your thoughts on this in the comment section below.

#3 Likes to work with: R-Truth

Brock Lesnar never laughed like this before

R-Truth is one of the most underrated talents in WWE. He may not be a main eventer but does his job well. Truth provides great matches and entertains the crowd. If that's not enough, his mic skills are extraordinary and he's far more over than most Superstars.

A few months ago, he had a quick segment with Brock Lesnar. It received a good reaction from the fans. What surprised us, however, was Lesnar breaking his character. 'The Beast' laughed through the entire segment until it ended.

Reportedly, Lesnar was so impressed with Truth's work that he wants to work more with him. In fact, he's been pitching ideas to WWE. But the company is yet to act upon it.

It wouldn't be surprising if, in the upcoming months, Truth and Lesnar have another showdown. Their match is unlikely to happen but a segment isn't out of the question.

