3 WWE Superstars who proposed to their girlfriends in the ring

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33

It doesn’t happen very often that a wrestler proposes to his partner in the middle of the ring. WWE wrestlers used to date in private during the early years of wrestling but as time went by, and with the rise of the internet, the fans are well aware of the private lives of their favorite Superstars. A lot of credit goes to Total Divas as well, since it allows the fans to stay up-to-date with the character’s personal life.

Also read: 3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to return at Royal Rumble and 2 we wish could return too

WWE is also focusing a lot more on on-screen couples lately, which is why Lana and Bobby Lashley became a thing. Recently, many couples have taken their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagements, with a few even proposing right there in the famed squared circle!

In this article, we take a look at the 3 WWE Superstars who proposed to their respective girlfriends in the ring:

Note: In this article, we are only mentioning the names that are (or were) couples in real life.

#3 Angel Garza

Last year in December, Angel Garza defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Following his victory, Garza proposed to his long-time girlfriend Zaide.

Not only the fans, but the Superstar's family also witnessed this event live. They had come to the show to surprise the NXT wrestler. However, the Superstar surprised his family instead by proposing to his girlfriend.

Garza is currently having a great run in Triple H’s NXT and is now scheduled to defend his Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide, which will take place on January 26.

Also read: 5 Surprises that could happen - No. 2 entrant revealed for Royal Rumble, Brand new champ crowned

1 / 3 NEXT