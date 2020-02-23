3 WWE Superstars who should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 and 2 who shouldn't

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Big Dog

Roman Reigns is an integral part of SmackDown as well as WWE, participating in every WrestleMania since his debut eight years ago. As a matter of fact, the Big Dog has main-evented four WrestleMania events on a trot, which is certainly a remarkable achievement.

WrestleMania 36 is not far away and the company is gradually preparing for the event which is set to take place in Tampa Bay, Florida. Having missed the opportunity of main-eventing the Showcase of Immortals last year, it will be interesting to see if he does it again in 2020. The Blue brand has a number of talented Superstars who could face the former Universal Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Let's take a look at three Superstars who should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 and two who shouldn't.

#3 Should face: The Fiend

The Fiend

Before heading into WrestleMania 36, The Fiend has a big hurdle to cross in Saudi Arabia this month. The man who has been terrorizing WWE will come face to face with the man who terrorized everyone in the past, making it an incredible match at Super ShowDown. Assuming The Fiend will retain the belt against a part-timer like Goldberg, he should set his eyes on his next target.

Debuting with The Fiend character last year, Bray Wyatt has been invincible, crushing every single Superstar in his path. If Goldberg fails to stop The Fiend, Roman Reigns could be the one to do it, and there can be no better place to do the same than the Showcase of Immortals.

Reigns had to relinquish the Universal Championship due to his illness, but he never lost the belt. Hence, Reigns certainly deserves a title shot for the most coveted prize of the Blue Brand. A match between Roman Reigns and The Fiend has the possibility of stealing the show in Tampa Bay.

1 / 5 NEXT