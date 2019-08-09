3 WWE Superstars who wanted to quit in 2019 and 2 Superstars Vince McMahon allowed to leave

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 171 // 09 Aug 2019, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks and Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

If we take a look back at the history of professional wrestling, we'll find that WWE and WCW were the only promotions that fans considered watching. But now, things are different. It’s 2019 and fans have access to more wrestling content than ever before.

AEW, WWE, NJPW, Impact Wrestling and ROH are the top dogs in this industry, with WWE being the monopoly. And after a long time, WWE has gotten some serious competition from a newly established wrestling promotion and it seems like it’s going to change their product for good.

So far, many wrestlers have asked for their release and while some have gotten it, the others, however, were turned down from leaving the company and they are still contracted to Vince McMahon's billion-dollar company. In the past, many wrestlers have been able to leave WWE before their contract expired but since the competition is getting stronger day by day, Vince has no choice but to turn down (almost) every release request that his wrestlers make.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who wanted to leave the company but couldn't due to their contract and 2 Superstars Vince McMahon didn’t mind letting go.

#5 & #4 Wanted to quit - Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

The Revival wanted to quit but their request was turned down

The Revival had a great career in NXT. They made their main roster debut in 2014 and since then, they've gone through multiple transformations. At first, they were mid-carders, then they became jobbers, after which, WWE handed them the Raw Tag Team Championships. However, before all of this, they requested their release because the company didn't treat them correctly. Unfortunately for them, WWE denied their request and asked for some time.

Dawson and Wilder had a decent Tag Team Title reign and they recently lost it to The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). As for The Revival’s current contract status, they haven’t signed a new deal and are expected to leave WWE once the time comes. However, things could change if WWE fixes the issue with their tag team division.

1 / 4 NEXT