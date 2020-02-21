3 WWE Superstars who will probably miss WrestleMania and 2 that won’t

The Road to WrestleMania will see many Superstar's returns!

WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will happen next month and it’s the final stop before WrestleMania 36. WWE has already confirmed 3 matches for the show (Becky Lynch's challenger is yet to be announced). One of the things about WrestleMania is just how many Superstars want to become a part of it.

Everybody wants their ‘Mania moment but only some get that. Things become much better when Vince McMahon shakes things up with surprise returns. We know that for this year's show as well, McMahon would've planned something similar. But at the same time, not everybody will get to be a part of this visual extravaganza; some are going to miss WrestleMania.

In this article, we'll talk about 3 WWE Superstars who will probably miss WrestleMania and 2 that won’t. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Miss WrestleMania: Goldberg

Goldberg will be facing The Fiend at Super ShowDown for the Universal Championship. It's assumed that he'll lose this match and sit on the sidelines. Many fans were wondering whether Goldberg will work at WrestleMania or not. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg isn’t part of the show’s card.

He’ll probably lose to The Fiend and then wait for a few months before turning up for another Saudi Arabia pay-per-view -- if WWE shows the interest in him again.

Once, the former Universal Champion was believed to win against Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia and then face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 for the title. This would’ve been an amazing match but Reigns (and many fans) don’t want it to happen. When he was given a choice between Goldberg and The Fiend, Reigns picked Wyatt as his desired ‘Mania 36 opponent. WWE could always book a Goldberg vs Reigns in the future, perhaps even this year.

