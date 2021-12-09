3 WWE Superstars who will be main eventers by 2023 and 3 who won't

The landscape of WWE will be entirely different in 2023. The company seems to have had a big change in approach in the developmental aspect, and the eye is always towards the future.

Jim Ross once said that WWE is a company that wants to keep growing younger and to do so, they need to concentrate on winning over the younger audience. This isn't as easy as it was 20 years ago when professional wrestling/sports entertainment was still one of the hottest things on television.

Either way, we're looking at a few superstars who will likely be main eventers by 2023, and those who won't:

#3. Will be: Austin Theory - WWE's new favorite?

WWE's change in approach with the superstars they will push is evident. While a large part of the 2010s saw the promotion sign superstars while they were in their 30s, that no longer seems to be the case.

Instead, WWE intends to create homegrown superstars, preferably signing them in their early 20s. Not only this, but the wave of independent wrestlers coming into the company seems to have stopped.

While such change takes time to implement, WWE is doing that with NXT 2.0. On the main roster, however, one of the superstars in their early 20s with the brightest future appears to be Austin Theory.

The 24-year-old star initially debuted during the early stages of the COVID era, first aligning with Angel and Zelina Vega before being kicked out and aligning with Seth Rollins. He was quietly removed from the faction and went back to NXT until he was moved to RAW in the 2021 Draft.

Since then, things have only been looking up for Theory. Not only does he have wins over the likes of Jeff Hardy and Dominik Mysterio, but he was also added to the RAW Survivor Series team and has been featured alongside Vince McMahon lately as part of the stolen egg storyline.

McMahon rarely appears on screen, and history has shown that when he has a storyline with a superstar, it's done with the intention of elevating them. Austin Theory represents the new generation of WWE superstars, and although it's still very early into his main roster career, he seems destined for main event stardom.

It will be interesting to see how his career progresses, but at any point in 2023, you can expect Theory to quickly move to the main event scene. Could he join the list of young WWE Champions in their 20s? Only time will tell.

