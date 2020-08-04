3 WWE suspensions that were real and 3 that were part of a storyline

To prove that there is some kind of hierarchy in the company, WWE has to enforce some rules for their Superstars. This has been the norm for years and will continue to remain one for the foreseeable future.

This means that when wrestlers step out of the line while being on WWE's watch, they are suspended and fined so they could learn that there are some things that they are not allowed to do. While the suspensions that we mostly know of have been storyline-related to give the star some time off, there have been times when these suspensions were warranted due to real-life incidents.

Violation of WWE's Wellness Policy is usually the main reason for real-life suspensions, but there have been a number of real suspensions that were enforced for the strangest of reasons.

#6 Storyline: Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship without even being pinned at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015, The Beast Incarnate didn't react well the following night on Monday Night RAW.

Lesnar was looking for some revenge on Seth Rollins for cashing in his Money in the Bank contract when he was about to retain in the main event against Roman Reigns. When the former Champion was unable to take out his frustration on Rollins, he went on a one-man riot that saw him F5 Michael Cole out of his own shoes whilst also attacking Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble as well as many members of the camera crew.

These actions left Stephanie McMahon with no other choice but to suspend the former WWE Champion indefinitely for defying all of the authority figures on the show. The Beast only wanted a rematch, something that he was later handed at Battleground 2015, but it was interrupted by The Undertaker.