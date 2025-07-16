3 WWE titles that can change hands before SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam is fast approaching, and WWE has already announced a few blockbuster matches for this year's Biggest Party of The Summer. Several titles will be on the line on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey.

Ad

Naomi will defend her Women's World Championship against former champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match, while Tiffany Stratton will take on the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament winner, Jade Cargill, for the WWE Women's Championship.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will defend his gold against Cody Rhodes, while CM Punk will get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship when he faces Gunther at SummerSlam.

As SummerSlam will be a two-night premium live event for the first time this year, we expect the majority of the titles to be on the line. With that being said, let's take a look at three titles that could change hands before the upcoming premium live event:

Ad

Trending

#3. Finn Balor may volunteer to replace an injured Dominik Mysterio and defend the Intercontinental Championship

Ad

Dominik Mysterio is currently injured and can't defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is the number-one contender for the title, but it is unclear when he will get a shot at the championship.

Thus, if ''Dirty'' Dom is unable to recover on time and defend his title, his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor could step up and volunteer to replace him as champion, with RAW GM Adam Pearce making it official only if The Prince agrees to face Styles at SummerSlam.

Ad

Pearce made a similar decision recently, when Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. The World Tag Team Championship could change hands before SummerSlam

Ad

Last month, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh reclaimed gold for The Judgment Day after they dethroned The New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

Given their previous title run, though, when they defended their gold on limited occasions, this one could be shorter.

With less than three weeks left for The Biggest Party of The Summer, WWE could schedule a rematch between The New Day and The Judgment Day on RAW, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods reclaiming the title this time around.

Ad

This may lead to a third and final match between the tag teams at SummerSlam 2025.

#1. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could become new Women's Tag Team Champions

Ad

The star duo had the chance to claim the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025, but Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez stood tall in the Fatal Four-Way Match and retained their gold.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss recently joined forces on SmackDown, and it is a no-brainer that they will become champions sooner rather than later, given that both are considered two of the top female stars in the business.

With that in mind, the former world champions may challenge The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to a title match before SummerSlam. The match could take place on either RAW or SmackDown, with the babyface duo emerging victorious. This could lead to a rematch in New Jersey in early August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.