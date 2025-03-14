3 WWE women John Cena dated in real life & 2 he dated in storyline

John Cena has been in the headlines since turning heel for the first time in more than two decades at the Elimination Chamber PLE. While Cena is on his farewell tour, his return to the dark side has created a lot of intrigue.

Ad

During his illustrious WWE career, The Cenation Leader has been involved in a few love angles. He has also dated several co-workers in real life. Let's look at three WWE Superstars he dated in real life and two he dated only in storyline:

#1. Real Life: John Cena and Nikki Bella were together for 5 years

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

The most high-profile relationship John Cena had in real life was with fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. Cena and Bella were the company's ultimate power couple, showing off their private life on Total Divas and Total Bellas for several seasons. They were together for five years, with Cena even proposing at WrestleMania 33.

However, the two would break up only a few months before their planned wedding. Nikki would move on and get married to Artem Chigvintsev in 2022, though the marriage would only last for two years. They had one child together.

Ad

As for the 16-time WWE World Champion, he married Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020 after a year of dating.

#2. Storyline: John Cena and AJ Lee had a bried on-screen relationship

AJ Lee had several on-screen boyfriends in her WWE career. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

There's only a handful of love angles during John Cena's legendary career. The most memorable happened in late 2012 when Vickie Guerrero started a rumor that Cena was dating AJ Lee.

Ad

While it only started as a rumor, Cena and Lee's chemistry was off the charts, and it led to a brief on-screen relationship. However, Lee would betray The Cenation Leader for Dolph Ziggler and turn heel. Cena humiliated the couple by dropping excrement on them during the special New Year episode of RAW in 2013.

#3. Real Life: John Cena dated Victoria for a month

Victoria is a former Women's Champion. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

There were rumors back in the mid-2000s that Cena got involved with Victoria. Current backstage producer Ken Doane, more popularly known as Kenny Dysktra, claimed that Victoria was Cena's "road girlfriend" back then.

Ad

The former WWE Women's Champion would break her silence on the matter in an interview with F4WOnline.com in 2012. She confirmed her relationship with Cena, but it happened during their time in OVW, and it lasted for a month.

"I dated John Cena for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John Cena was single. I was never his 'road girlfriend,'" Victoria said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsPlus]

Ad

#4. Storyline: John Cena betrayed Zack Ryder by kissing Eve Torres

Ad

Before his heel turn at Elimination Chamber, many fans joked that John Cena was a bad guy during his love storyline with Eve Torres from late 2011 to early 2012. Cena was friends with Zack Ryder, who was in an on-screen relationship with Eve.

Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect might have bit more than he can chew when he didn't prevent Eve from kissing him backstage. It happened after Cena saved her from Kane, who was also somehow involved in this weird and crazy story.

Ad

At the end of the day, Eve's obsession with Cena didn't last, but the most iconic image from this storyline was Ryder's expression after seeing his friend and girlfriend kissing behind his back.

To make it even funnier or sadder, depending on how you look at it, Ryder was selling an attack from Kane at the time, wearing a neck brace and was in a wheelchair.

#5. Real Life: John Cena and Mickie James were an item in the mid-to-late 2000s

Ad

Back in the day, one of the biggest rumors in the dirtsheets involved Mickie James and John Cena. The two allegedly had a relationship from 2006 to 2007, which was revealed online by James' ex-fiance Kenny Dykstra.

Things reportedly got worse when the two broke up, with James eventually getting released following the awful storyline with LayCool. Fast forward to 2017, the former WWE Women's Champion confirmed the relationship, and she had no problem working with Nikki Bella at the time.

Ad

"We're all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is. We've all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals. ...I would hope that, and I'm pretty sure that it's going to be pretty awesome, because I'm sure that I'm going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff," James said. [H/T: Wrestling, Inc.]

Mickie James is not signed to WWE but is in a working relationship with the company via WWE LFG. Her husband, Nick Aldis, is the on-screen general manager of SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback