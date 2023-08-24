3 year anniversary of The Tribal Chief: A look back on Roman Reigns' transition and feuds

Roman Reigns carved a new path for himself upon his return in August 2020. He was a babyface and one of the top names of the company. In April of that year, he took some time off during the pandemic to prevent further health issues besides leukemia.

At SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns returned with a new aura surrounding him, hinting at a major heel turn. He attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman following their Universal Championship match. A few days later, at Payback, he competed against them in a triple threat match where he won the title, which he now holds for 1088 days and counting.

Below is a list of a few highlights in his third anniversary in a dominant spot in WWE:

#4. Establishing himself as The Tribal Chief

The Anoa'i family members crown Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief

Taking on the status of the Anoa'i family's Tribal Chief and pairing up with Paul Heyman, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has never made a clearer stance. Roman Reigns was already a powerhouse during his time in The Shield, but this time, as a solo act, he ensured no one could come near to the legacy he etched in history books.

Shortly after his 2020 return, Reigns ignited a feud with Jey Uso. They faced each other at Clash of Champions, where he put his Universal Championship on the line. Things escalated when Reigns won the match via technical knockout, resulting in their clash at Hell in a Cell. However, an 'I Quit' stipulation was added to the match.

Jimmy Uso interfered in the match to save his brother but ended up receiving a vicious beatdown by Reigns. Jey Uso was forced to quit, and the champion came to be known as The Tribal Chief in addition to the Head of the Table from then on.

#3. Undefeated and unpinned streak

Since winning the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has met many opponents in the ring. These include notable WWE names and Hall of Famers like Edge, Goldberg, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few.

Despite getting assistance from The Usos to retain his title, The Tribal Chief set a record for not being pinned in over three years. However, it all came crashing when The Usos challenged Reigns and Solo Sikoa to a Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Jey Uso first pinned the champion in September 2013. Almost a decade later, he was the same person to put an end to Reigns' unpinned streak.

#2. Better talker and in-depth in-ring skills

In the early years of his WWE run, Roman Reigns' promos were on shaky ground. He often fumbled and forgot lines that stars like John Cena pointed out in the ring.

As time progressed from his main roster debut in 2012, Reigns soon became the face of WWE. Fast forward a decade later, and the Head of the Table is one of the best talkers in the industry and delivers promos with flair. Additionally, his in-ring game has improved manifold.

#1. Roman Reigns created the Bloodline

All Bloodline members held gold last year

When one thinks of Roman Reigns, how can one forget about The Bloodline? The Usos and Roman Reigns teamed up in their early association with WWE on a few occasions.

Following his return and Jey Uso quitting WWE, Reigns was running rampant. Jey Uso made a surprising return and worked in the champion's favor. Soon, his brother Jimmy Uso joined him, and they called themselves The Bloodline. Paul Heyman was given the Special Counsel/Wise Man moniker, advising the Head of the Table on major events.

Last year, The Usos' younger brother, Solo Sikoa, made his main roster debut and joined the group. They also had an unexpected member, Sami Zayn, for most of 2022. That came to a close when Roman Reigns went after Zayn's best friend, Kevin Owens, and he was forced to attack him.

What do you think of Reigns' transformation in the past three years? Let us know in the comments.

