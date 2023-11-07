30-year-old non-WWE star to debut on WWE Raw and confront Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in a spectacular match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, what happened after the match on social media grabbed the attention of the pro wrestling world.

NJPW's one of the biggest stars, Will Ospreay, reacted to Rollins' victory, creating a buzz in the wrestling fraternity. The 30-year-old star retweeted WWE's post of Seth's victory with an emoji of eyes.

What added fuel to the fire was The Visionary's response as he replied to the NJPW star, saying that the water was warm. As a result, fans have been wondering whether Will Ospreay will show up on RAW this week to confront the World Heavyweight Champion.

The possibility of it happening is quite low, as Ospreay is currently signed with NJPW. He has been working there as a regular performer and has also worked for Impact Wrestling lately.

However, Will Osprey will become a free agent next year in February. WWE is reportedly interested in signing the Aerial Assassin to the company. According to Fightful, WWE and Ospreay had conversations in the past.

Moreover, WWE made preliminary overtures towards the 30-year-old, the details of which are not publicized. With Will Ospreay showing a sharp interest in Seth Rollins, there's a good possibility of him joining WWE in the future.

The 2024 bidding war will decide Ospreay's fate, as both WWE and NJPW will possibly look to lock the 30-year-old to their promotions.

Possibility of Seth Rollins facing Will Ospreay at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins is one of the top Superstars in WWE and has been carrying the company forward. He is currently the World Heavyweight Champion, and the company seemingly has huge plans for him at WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Will Ospreay is NJPW's top star and has made a name for himself in the pro wrestling world. He has been teasing a match with The Visionary on his social media handles lately.

The two stars will seemingly cross paths at some point in the pro wrestling world. However, the possibility of it happening next year at WrestleMania is comparatively low.

However, Will Ospreay's NJPW contract is set to expire in February, and there is no clear update on what his future will hold.

Therefore, Will Ospreay battling Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 is quite low. However, the two superstars are seemingly destined to wrestle under the same roof in a dream match at some point.

