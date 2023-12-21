31-year-old female wrestler to no longer make her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2024? Potential reason for change explored 

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and multiple names and returns are being speculated to enter the Rumble matches at the event. One of the major names rumored to participate in the event was Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks). However, areas of her deal may not be met.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out from WWE in May 2022 due to creative issues. The former Women's Tag Team Champions have since appeared in other promotions, Sasha as Mercedes Moné in NJPW and Naomi as Trinity in IMPACT Wrestling. While The CEO has certainly achieved immediate success in Japan, fans believed she would most likely return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Several superstars have returned to the company ever since Triple H became head of creative in 2022, and the company's recent product has been praised. It was also reported that Mercedes' deal with AEW failed after initial interest in both parties. These reasons made fans believe she would most likely return to WWE, but other roadblocks may be in place.

As per Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful's The Hump podcast, the former superstar was said to be looking for a large amount for her contract, which is even much bigger than Charlotte Flair's recent deal with WWE. While the details of The Queen's contract are unknown, it was said that she received her bus and is considered one of the biggest contracts for a female wrestler in history.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes is currently out of action due to an ankle injury that she sustained in May this year. Charlotte is also out of action for several months after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

What dream match could be waiting for Mercedes Moné if she returns?

Mercedes is a former IWGP Women's Champion

The potential return of the former Sasha Banks will shake up the women's division. Past feuds could be revisited, former alliances rekindled, and even first-time matches can take place.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter shared that there's still uncertainty with Mercedes' return. However, it would be interesting to see her have a dream match with Jade Cargill.

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent,"

Do fans want to see Sasha Banks back in WWE?

While there are mixed reactions regarding Mercedes' return to the Stamford-based promotion, the majority of them are waiting for her comeback. Some even said it was the real "bidding war of 2024."

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see where fans will see Mercedes Moné again.