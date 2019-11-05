32 Things you need to know after WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler, more

Triple H interrupted Seth Rollins' promo

Seven matches and three promo segments took place during the November 4 episode of WWE RAW in Uniondale, New York.

Heading into the show, WWE advertised that Brock Lesnar would hunt down Rey Mysterio after the WWE Champion quit SmackDown and vowed to target the man who attacked him following his victory over Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel.

No matches had been announced before RAW. Instead, the company’s preview for the show revolved around Seth Rollins, who planned to address his Universal Championship loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel by making an announcement.

Following NXT’s invasion of SmackDown on November 1, WWE’s preview also teased that Superstars from the black and gold brand could attempt to invade this week’s episode of RAW.

In this article, let’s take a look at 32 things you need to know after the show.

#1 Triple H led another NXT invasion

With the majority of the WWE roster stuck in Saudi Arabia, the November 1 episode of SmackDown centred around NXT’s invasion of the show ahead of the battle of brand supremacy at Survivor Series. This week’s RAW began with three cars arriving at the arena, with Triple H stepping out to tease another invasion.

#2 No pyro for a determined Brock Lesnar

Regardless of whether or not he is competing in a match, Brock Lesnar usually receives pyro during his entrance. At the start of RAW, he marched down to the ring with a purpose, accompanied by Paul Heyman, and there was no time for his usual theatrics on the stage area or ring apron.

#3 The 2019 draft has now officially ended

Almost four weeks after the 2019 draft began, the roster changes are now finally over. Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown contract has been assigned to RAW, in exchange for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross moving to the blue brand in the additional “blockbuster trade” three weeks ago.

