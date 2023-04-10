32-year-old former WWE Superstar could make sensational return as part of upcoming Draft

A recently released superstar could make an incredible return in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Triple H kicked off this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and announced that the WWE Draft will be returning soon. The draft is coming at a perfect time, as it gives superstars a fresh start with new rivalries following WrestleMania 39. In addition to shaking things up on the current roster, the WWE Draft also provides the company with an opportunity to reintroduce superstars of the past.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company last December after she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. She held the title for an impressive 413 days before her shocking release. The company reportedly let her go due to the content she was posting on her premium service for fans but could decide to bring the 32-year-old back for the draft.

Mandy had a successful run on the main roster before returning to NXT in April 2021. Rose improved a lot in NXT but never got the chance to show it on RAW or SmackDown. Perhaps she will get the chance to do so as a surprise selection in the WWE Draft in a few weeks.

Mandy Rose comments on her WWE release

Mandy Rose disclosed that she was hurt by WWE's decision to release her at the end of 2022.

Her release came when she was only four days away from becoming the 2nd longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion of all time. Mandy Rose, Asuka, and Shayna Baszler are the only three superstars to have a continuous reign of over a year with the NXT Women's Championship.

During an interview on The Tamron Hall Show in January, Rose revealed she was hurt after being fired because of how much work she put in during her recent run on the developmental brand:

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half," said Rose.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Mandy Sacs (Mandy Rose) tells Tamron Hall she is forever grateful for WWE - she wasn’t told her dropping the belt was related to her FanTime - she did make over a million already - she’d consider a conversation with WWE about taking it down to return. Mandy Sacs (Mandy Rose) tells Tamron Hall she is forever grateful for WWE - she wasn’t told her dropping the belt was related to her FanTime - she did make over a million already - she’d consider a conversation with WWE about taking it down to return. https://t.co/bJkvk7S5oZ

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are both currently looking for challengers on RAW and SmackDown. Only time will tell if Mandy gets the chance to return to the company in a few weeks.

