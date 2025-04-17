33-year-old non-WWE star to help John Cena win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility 

Last month, John Cena shocked the fans by turning heel for the first time in 20 years at Elimination Chamber 2025. At the premium live event, Cena won the Men's Chamber match to earn an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Following the match, what seemed like a respectful face-off between the champion and the challenger turned into a brutal beatdown when Cena suddenly aligned with The Rock. But the biggest surprise of the night came when a 33-year-old Travis Scott got involved in the beatdown.

The FE!N singer slapped Rhodes during the segment, which caused a blackeye and ear damage to The American Nightmare. Many expected the Stamford-based promotion to pull back after the backlash, but it looks like they're going full speed ahead. According to recent reports, the company is training Scott and has tentative plans for him to appear again.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

With The Final Boss absent from WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, all eyes are now on Cena's upcoming match in The Show of Shows. The 16-time World champion has been silent, and that only builds more buzz. Rumors suggest The Rock could return to support John Cena in the title match– and he might not come alone.

There have been talks about the rapper once again being ringside this Sunday, which could play a major role in helping Cena defeat The American Nightmare. If that happens, John Cena's path to the Undisputed WWE Championship might be much easier.

Ad

While the rapper's appearance this weekend has been confirmed by Triple H, the scenario of him possibly helping the veteran is just speculation for now, and fans have to wait till Sunday to find out.

Has WWE spoiled John Cena's match result?

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes WWE may have spoiled the ending of one of WrestleMania's biggest matches. On the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman pointed out that the company has already advertised John Cena for the RAW after WrestleMania.

Ad

According to the veteran, this move hence strongly hints at the outcome of Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

Check out the video from [39:29 - 40:10]:

Ad

Coachman questioned why WWE would promote Cena's appearance if he were going to lose. He noted that historically, the 16-time World Champion wouldn't appear on RAW after suffering a major defeat.

This has led many fans to believe that the company may have revealed the result ahead of time. With all eyes on the match, fans are eager to see if John Cena will finally become a 17-time World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More