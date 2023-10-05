33-year-old superstar must betray The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar must finally turn his back on The Judgment Day this Saturday night at Fastlane.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane this weekend. There were issues between the two stablemates after Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract in July, but those appear to be in the past. Balor and Priest have been on the same page as of late and have a massive title defense ahead of them at WWE Fastlane.

JD McDonagh has been trying to become a member of The Judgment Day for months. He gifted Damian Priest a customized Money in the Bank briefcase and has helped the group win several matches. However, the faction is still hesitant to let him in, and McDonagh could be tired of waiting.

At the moment, every single member of The Judgment Day is a champion. Dominik Mysterio dropped the North American Championship at No Mercy last weekend but won it back last night on NXT. McDonagh could deliver a huge blow to the faction by costing them the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane.

The WWE RAW star has done everything he can to be accepted by the faction, but it hasn't worked out as planned. He could get his revenge by betraying Balor and Priest this Saturday night at the premium live event in Indianapolis.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley claims The Judgment Day doesn't have a leader

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that The Judgment Day doesn't have a leader on WWE RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley said that everyone in the faction listens to each other and gives each other advice. The Eradicator added that she has anger issues sometimes, but everyone in the group tries to help each other out.

"The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We all sort of just listen to each other and we give each other advice. I'm just bossy at the end of the day. I'm just very, very bossy. I think things through a little bit more. Yes, I do have anger issues at the same time, but with the boys especially I think things through. I think the plan through. Yeah, we just help each other out," she said. [0:33 – 0:57]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE Fastlane is shaping up to be a very newsworthy show. It will be fascinating to see which team leaves the premium live event as the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Do you think JD McDonagh will eventually become an official member of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.