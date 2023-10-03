33-year-old WWE Superstar set to miss tonight's RAW - Reports

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar is set to miss tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of RAW will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship tonight against Tegan Nox, but that match has been postponed.

The Man successfully defended the title against Tiffany Stratton this past Saturday night at No Mercy, but suffered an injury during the match and is unable to compete tonight on RAW.

Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled for a Contract Signing segment to make their Intercontinental Championship match official. Shayna Baszler will return to action tonight to battle her former tag team partner, Nia Jax, in a singles match. Drew McIntyre is set to appear on Miz TV tonight and is rumored to begin a character change.

According to insider account BWE (via Ringside News), Kayden Carter is scheduled for a pre-show match tonight. It was noted that her tag team partner, Katana Chance, is recovering and will miss this week's RAW. It was not disclosed what Chance is recovering from, but she will be unable to wrestle this week on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter wants Jade Cargill to face WWE RAW star

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated he wants to see Jade Cargill battle a recently returned WWE RAW star.

Nia Jax returned to the company on the September 11 edition of WWE RAW and interfered in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax attacked Rodriguez and planted her with a Samoan Drop outside the ring. The Irresistible Force went on to attack Rhea Ripley after the match as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter suggested a rivalry between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on WWE television. Cargill signed with the promotion last week and has already started training at the Performance Center.

"If I book it, it's going two different ways. The first could be the quick kill. As you know, Nia Jax is causing disruption in the women's division, she's destroying everyone. What if, Bobby Lashley, who's very upset at his crew right now, brings Jade in, and she comes to the ring and does the Hogan-Andre thing, and picks up Nia Jax, dumps her. Boom. Statement made," said Bill Apter. [From 08:45 - 09:25]

You can check out the full video below:

Tonight's show is the final episode of the red brand before WWE Fastlane on October 7th. Only time will tell if any more matches are added to the card for the premium live event during tonight's show.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defend the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.