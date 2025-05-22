330-pound WWE star to return to SmackDown after six months to rejoin Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline? Potential SmackDown surprise explored

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0 might be back to winning ways in WWE. Over the past few months, the heel group has seen its stock go down, with a slew of injuries affecting its members. Both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are injured and out. Jacob Fatu has also been drifting apart from the faction, especially after winning the WWE United States Championship.

However, with JC Mateo (fka Jeff Cobb) making his WWE debut at Backlash, things seem to be getting back on track. And now, a former member has announced his return to the promotion, after battling injury for more than six months. Bronson Reed recently gave an update on his status on social media.

The 330-pound monster wrote on his X handle that he would be back in the company soon, as too many people were copying his style.

"I'll be back soon enough. There are too many suckas biting my style," Bronson tweeted.

The former NXT North American Champion had joined Solo's faction before Survivor Series: WarGames. However, during the match, Reed attempted a dive on Roman Reigns from the top of the steel structure but ended up injuring his foot disastrously in the process. CM Punk pulled Reigns off the table at the last moment, causing the 36-year-old superstar to land on his foot.

Big Bronson was written off TV soon after this match, and since then, he has been absent from the company. Before the Survivor Series clash, he was involved in a brutal feud with Seth Rollins. The two even squared off in a match on RAW, which The Visionary had won after former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman's interference.

Rollins also revealed later in an interview that he was supposed to square off in another match with Bronson Reed at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024. However, Reed's injury curtailed those plans. It will be interesting to see if the big monster will renew his rivalry with The Visionary upon his return, or will he go by the orders of Solo Sikoa?

Reed could return on SmackDown this week to address these queries, or he could also show up at WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event to help Solo win the MITB briefcase.

Bronson Reed reacted to JC Mateo's debut in WWE

While the 330-pound giant might be absent from the scene, he has been closely watching the developments in WWE, especially with Bloodline 2.0.

So, when JC Mateo made his debut at Backlash, Reed reacted to it by putting up an emoji with his hands up. This was his reference to the iconic pose of The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen when The Auszilla makes his return. Will he go after Jacob Fatu on Solo Sikoa's orders? Only time will tell.

