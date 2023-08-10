34-year-old star to win 2024 Royal Rumble match? Analyzing the bold prediction

At the beginning of each year, fans become excited as The Road to WrestleMania commences, especially with the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event kicking things off in high gear. The Royal Rumble, held annually, features its traditional 30-Men's and Women's Rumble matches. The winner of this marquee match earns a Championship opportunity of their choosing at WrestleMania.

However, recently, Ricochet made a bold prediction regarding next year's Royal Rumble match by clearly stating his intention to win. The former United States Champion appeared on The Sporting News, where he expressed his desire to emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble. He confidently stated that he believes he has the capability to win this marquee match and revealed that it is his favorite event.

Ricochet is a former United State Champion in WWE

Despite this confident statement, it appears highly unlikely that Ricochet will secure the win in next year's traditional Royal Rumble match. Even fans have shared their mixed reactions, as many believe that this outcome should never materialize in WWE.

One of the significant reasons behind Ricochet's potential failure to win the Rumble is attributed to his booking and status in the Stamford-Based Promotion. Despite receiving a positive reaction from the crowd, WWE has never booked the 34-year-old star in a manner befitting a main eventer.

Even on the occasion when The One and Only faced Brock Lesnar for the Championship, Lesnar easily defeated Ricochet in mere minutes.

Moreover, currently, the momentum of the former US Champion is lagging, as evidenced by his loss to Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Also, his subsequent defeat in a fatal 4-way Intercontinental Championship contender match doesn't help his case.

Who is currently favorable to win next year's Royal Rumble match?

Currently, LA Knight stands as a promising contender to secure the win in next year's traditional Men's Rumble match. The self-proclaimed Megastar is also getting a massive reaction from the crowd. He also won the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal.

Furthermore, Knight recently made an appearance on the latest edition of RAW, engaging in a confrontation with the Miz. During RAW Talk, he unveiled his strategic approach, using Miz as a stepping stone toward entering the World title picture. For those unaware, there are various reports hinting at a potential push of Knight in the company.

The winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble will main event WrestleMania 40.

Another noteworthy name favorable for next year's Rumble winner is Gunther. The Ring General also displayed a classic performance in last year's Rumble match. So, if Gunther happens to lose his Intercontinental Championship before the Rumble next year, the chances of him winning the match and earning a Championship opportunity for The Grandest Stage of Them All remain high.

It will be interesting to see how things unravel in the near future. Currently, we are miles away from next year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Who is your pick to win the Rumble next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here