A 35-year-old former superstar could return to WWE seven years after being released to become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17th edition of RAW. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had weakened Morgan and Rodriguez in a backstage attack before the match, and the duo capitalized to become the new champions.

However, Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and is set to miss a substantial amount of time. The Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands so many times recently that the company may decide to give Green a new partner rather than vacate the titles yet again.

Former WWE Superstar Cameron was a Funkadactyl alongside Naomi, now known as Trinity in IMPACT, before she was released by the company in 2016. She appeared during the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 and also teamed with Nyla Rose for a match in All Elite Wrestling in 2020.

Cameron took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Chelsea Green, referring to the champion as a queen. The 32-year-old WWE Superstar then took a screenshot of Cameron's post and added it to her Instagram story. Green could convince Cameron to make her triumphant return to WWE after seven years and become her new tag team partner moving forward.

Chelsea Green reflects on winning her first championship in WWE

Chelsea Green recently claimed that her championship victory alongside Sonya Deville was eight years in the making.

The Hot Mess made her return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She was eliminated almost immediately by Rhea Ripley but has been able to develop a connection with the WWE Universe since her return.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Chelsea Green reflected on winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. She stated that it happened at the perfect time and was overwhelmed with emotion.

"I want to tell you that I was overwhelmed with emotion. But honestly, you know my story. Everybody watching this probably knows my story. They've seen the ups and downs. I feel like that was the moment. That was the moment: eight years in the making from the time I met Sonya and nine years in the making from when I started wrestling. That was the moment. It was a perfect place and time. It was the perfect audience. I'm so happy that it was here and now," said Green. (H/T: F4Wonline)

Green and Deville's championship reign was cut drastically short due to injury. It will be fascinating to see if the company elects to have the titles relinquished or if Green finds a new tag team partner to work with moving forward.

