35-year-old WWE Superstar should return after two-month hiatus and win the World Heavyweight Championship

From Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to WWE legends such as Randy Orton, Edge, and AJ Styles, each fan has a pick of their own as to who should become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia. Triple H's announcement on RAW has sent people into a frenzy.

Here's why this is the perfect time for an absent star to return and make a sudden impact in the division.

Unfortunately, for WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, despite receiving a thunderous reception upon return back in October 2022, the former Universal Champion has had a raw deal of late from fans who have been very vocal about his continued absence.

Konnan recently confirmed that Bray is, in fact, dealing with a physical issue. Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno brought up the question to Konnan as to whether he has heard a lot of good things about Bray Wyatt. Whilst the veteran agreed about the 35-year-old's unpopularity of late, he interestingly noted:

"No, but I do, somebody told me this in WWE, one of the wrestlers, that there’s something wrong with him physically. So, I don’t know if he’s injured or what, but yeah,” Konnan said. [7:29-7:45]

Bray Wyatt is a three-time world champion, having captured the WWE Championship once and, as The Fiend, held the Universal Championship twice. Most notably, Roman Reigns' near 1,000-day Universal Championship run began when he returned during the pandemic. He ended The Fiend's reign less than a week after the latter won the belt from Braun Strowman.

Eddie @xWrestlingEOD Remember when Bray Wyatt was WWE Champion he should've never lost it to Randy Orton at Wrestlemania Remember when Bray Wyatt was WWE Champion he should've never lost it to Randy Orton at Wrestlemania https://t.co/JuCnnQw8aa

It's a common belief that Bray is a character that does not need a world title, similar to his often compared former peer, The Undertaker. However, with the ongoing commotion surrounding the third-generation star, it's going to be difficult for the company to bring him back and put him in a compelling storyline.

Should he resurface on WWE TV, he will have a resurgence if he goes straight to the top on whichever brand Reigns is not a part of, as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Bray Wyatt be well-received upon his return to WWE?

Whether he should be booked as a face or heel is dependent on how the crowd reacts to Bray Wyatt upon his return. Either way, the Eater of Worlds has a plethora of opponents on the roster to defend the title against. This could even open the door for a feud that was in the rumor mill around WrestleMania 37 - Bray Wyatt vs. Edge.

Ashton 神 @AshtonRMA

But i would love to see if he fights Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt vs Edge firefly funhouse.

Long Term Booking @HarleyIsADraw @WrestlingHumble Or Undertaker vs Edge.But i would love to see if he fights Bray WyattBray Wyatt vs Edge firefly funhouse.Long Term Booking @HarleyIsADraw @WrestlingHumble Or Undertaker vs Edge.But i would love to see if he fights Bray WyattBray Wyatt vs Edge firefly funhouse.Long Term Booking https://t.co/nkIy3l9pDE

The beloved Hall of Famer never lost the previous incarnation of the Big Gold Belt and was forced to retire in 2011 amid his record-setting seventh World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Perhaps a trilogy of matches could work for both of them in the coming months, especially for Bray Wyatt. The star could use an opponent like Edge, who knows every trick in the book from an in-ring standpoint.

The former Universal Champion's best performances came against Bryan Danielson, John Cena, and Edge will be no different. The Rated-R Superstar could even win the gold from Wyatt and hold it briefly.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt becoming the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

