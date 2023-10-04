35-year veteran to help The Bloodline defeat John Cena and LA Knight at WWE Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility 

John Cena will join forces with The Megastar, LA Knight, to take on The Bloodline in a tag match at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, things may not end well for the babyface duo as they could succumb to a loss in their match due to a 35-year veteran.

The superstar in question is none other than Paul Heyman. The Wiseman is one of the most important members of The Bloodline. In the absence of Roman Reigns, Heyman could make his presence felt during the tag match to help Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa prevail over their rivals on Saturday.

The creative team could have the 35-year veteran interfere and distract the babyface duo during the tag match. The Bloodline members could take advantage of the distraction and prevail over John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane.

Paul Heyman could also have another superstar do The Bloodline's dirty work at WWE Fastlane 2023

While Heyman interfering in the tag match could be on the cards at WWE Fastlane 2023, the veteran could also pull off a masterstroke by having another superstar do The Bloodline's dirty work at the premium live event. The star in question is none other than the former NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

For those unaware, The Wiseman is scheduled to be in Bron's corner during his match against Carmelo Hayes next week. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Heyman had the NXT star make a surprise appearance at the PLE to help The Bloodline emerge victorious.

On another note, WWE legend Jim Ross recently praised Heyman for his contributions to The Bloodline storyline.

Speaking on an episode of Grilling JR, the veteran said,

"Imagine the presentation of this group without Paul [Heyman]. I can't, because he keeps them all in line, he suggests promos and all those things. He's brilliant and Paul Heyman is one of the MVP's of WWE right now, in my opinion and looks like he's not slowing down," Ross said.

What will Paul Heyman have up his sleeves at WWE Fastlane 2023? We will have to wait for the Premium Live Event for answers.

Will The Bloodline defeat John Cena and LA Knight at WWE Fastlane 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

