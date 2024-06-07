36-year-old Scottish wrestler to help Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring another crossover

By Hazel Pagador
Modified Jun 07, 2024 14:29 GMT
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are set to face at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland
Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Image credits: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre is set for a major homecoming as he will be in action at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland in a major championship. However, one star who could ensure his homecoming won't be spoiled.

Drew McIntyre finally won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but his party was spoiled by CM Punk and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after The Straight Edge Superstar blindsided The Scottish Warrior. Although Drew has Punk on his radar, he currently has his eyes set on Priest's title. Since the champion has his group to rely on, along with a possible interference from Punk, McIntyre could seek guidance from a fellow Scotsman, Joe Hendry.

Joe captured the attention of many wrestling fans due to his impressive mic skills and entertaining aura. Due to this, it's no wonder that the WWE Superstar also took notice of him. Recently, Drew stated that he believed in the TNA star and was proud of Joe, especially with the buzz he was creating in the community. McIntyre added that he was glad Hendry could showcase himself in TNA and believed he would continue to rise.

Joe helping Drew at Clast at the Castle is certainly not impossible. Despite being in two different wrestling promotions, it has been noted that both companies have already begun working together. Just recently, TNA Knockout's World Champion competed at NXT.

Why does a former WWE host believe Drew McIntyre should defeat Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle?

Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest is a match that many are looking forward to watching, and it will finally take place next week in Scotland. While many are rooting for McIntyre to win, Matt Camp has other reasons to support The Scottish Warrior.

In a past episode of The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, he acknowledged that even if Punk interferes at the event, he would still rather see the Scotsman win. Stating that he would be interested to see Punk and McIntyre clash at SummerSlam.

"I would rather have Drew win. I think Drew-Punk for the world title at SummerSlam is the right way to go,"
However, it should be noted that the winner of McIntyre vs. Priest will likely face Gunther at SummerSlam because The Ring General won the King of the Ring tournament. As per Triple H, the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have earned World Title shots at the Biggest Party of the Summer along with their crowns.

So it will be interesting to see if the creative has any plans to book Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk at SummerSlam for the gold.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
