36-year-old superstar to return after 8 years to challenge Rhea Ripley tonight? Exploring potential swerve

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will go down in the books as one of the biggest shows under USA Network since the merger. It will see the appearances of CM Punk and Randy Orton on the red brand after a long time.

However, a rumored superstar could return after eight years and challenge Rhea Ripley on the show as well. The name in question is none other than AJ Lee. There have been speculations about her WWE return ever since CM Punk returned.

With Rhea Ripley currently dominating the women's division, the 36-year-old could make her triumphant return after eight long years to reclaim her throne. She could challenge The Eradicator for her gold to herald her first feud.

However, the possibility of AJ Lee returning to WWE RAW tonight to challenge Rhea Ripley is quite low. While Lee could return to pro wrestling at some point, she seemingly has no such plans to do it right now.

AJ Lee announced her retirement from WWE in April 2015, and since then, she has never stepped foot in the squared circle. While there has always been speculation, her in-ring return looks implausible.

Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE advertised many matches and segments

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It is expected to be a monumental night, as many segments have been advertised for the show.

Randy Orton is set to return to the red brand after one and a half years. He has been away from television for a long time and fans are on the edge of their seats to finally see the Apex Predator back on the red brand.

WWE officially advertised CM Punk's appearance on tonight's Monday Night Raw. It is indeed one of the biggest moments in WWE's history as the Second City Saint has finally returned home after nearly a decade.

Moreover, a Women's Tag Team Championship match will be featured on the show. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend the titles against the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox.

WWE has also advertised a Tag Team Turmoil match where six teams will battle it out to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, Bronson Reed will lock horns with Ivar on a one-on-one action.

Are you tuning into RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

