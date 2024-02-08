36-year-old to take Brock Lesnar's place in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

Brock Lesnar is a legend in WWE, but he may never be seen in the company again after he was potentially referred to in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon.

Janel Grant is a former WWE employee who has accused Vince McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking her while the company employed her. The lawsuit seemingly refers to Brock Lesnar as a superstar who also attempted to have a sexual relationship with Grant, but their meeting did not take place due to inclement weather. If the accusations are true, then The Beast Incarnate may never be seen in the promotion again.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has established himself as a dominant force since his arrival on the main roster. He captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022 and hasn't looked back since. The Ring General could become "The Next Big Thing" in present-day WWE and assert his dominance over the rest of the roster.

During the prime of his career, Brock Lesnar was a freak athlete who struck fear into his opponents. Gunther now has the same aura and could become one of the most powerful stars on the roster if he were to capture a major title in 2024.

The Imperium leader has already broken The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, and the next step would be going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dave Meltzer on Brock Lesnar potentially returning to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has commented on Brock Lesnar's situation with the company and has claimed that WWE no longer needs the veteran.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the legendary wrestling journalist noted that the company has brought people back to the company who have done far worse than Brock Lesnar. However, Meltzer added the promotion doesn't need any one star, and they could choose not to bring him back.

"I think in the case of [Brock] Lesnar, I think that the mentality probably is, just like you know, how long do we figure it's gonna take for this to blow over? And because he was not a superior, he was involved in something that was pretty torturous. But again, that's gonna be the decision that they make, but whatever they make historically, there's been people who have, could say, done a lot worse than that have been brought back. They mean they may choose not to, I don't know. They don't need anyone, and I don't think Lesnar is gonna wrestle for anybody else," he said.

The wrestling world is still trying to process the accusations against the promotion and Vince McMahon. Only time will tell if any more accusations come to light moving forward.

