37-year-old WWE superstar to attack CM Punk at Clash at the Castle? Exploring Drew McIntyre's potential plan

Drew McIntyre will battle Damian Priest in a high-voltage clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. There's a good possibility that CM Punk could show up and try to cost The Scottish Warrior his crowning moment. Therefore, McIntyre could come up with a master plan this time to tackle this potential threat.

He could hatch a conspiracy with a 37-year-old star to deal with The Second City Saint at the upcoming spectacle. In case Punk tries to interfere and cost Drew McIntyre his championship match, Dijak could make an unexpected appearance and take out The Straight Edge Superstar. The possibility arises because the former NXT star recently spoke about his interaction with McIntyre.

Dijak disclosed that while the former WWE Champion has expressed admiration for his social media work on Twitter, the latter may also be incensed about the fact that he sings praises for CM Punk. Hence, the 37-year-old could join forces with The Scottish Warrior as a sign of repentance.

Drew McIntyre could bring him to his side and conspire a secret plan with him to deal with CM Punk at Clash at the Castle in case the latter tries to interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match. As a result, this could also mark a blockbuster debut for Dijak on the main roster, as he is part of Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre might end his redemption story at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has been on a quest for the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time. Even though he did prevail at WrestleMania XL, CM Punk played a significant role in his title reign coming to an end in just five minutes. McIntyre once again fell short when The Straight Edge Superstar cost him his title shot on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, it looks like The Scottish Warrior is finally marching towards glory at the upcoming premium live event. He is looking to put an end to his redemption story at Clash at the Castle this year, where he will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre is expected to capture the coveted title in his home country of Glasgow, Scotland, and reclaim his throne. There is a good possibility of ringside interference in this match, whether it be from The Judgment Day or CM Punk.

Regardless of all the challenges, McIntyre may finally dethrone Damian Priest and have his crowning moment in front of his home crowd at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

