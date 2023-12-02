38-year-old to emerge as unlikely ally of The Bloodline? Analyzing the chances

The Bloodline has made many foes ever since its formation on the main roster. One of the superstars who has bad blood with the heel faction is Randy Orton.

The Viper has made his intentions clear on RAW, as he said that he was coming after each and every member of The Bloodline. However, a 38-year-old superstar could be the thorn in Orton's way, preventing him from avenging the heel faction.

The name in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior recently posted an image where he is seen giving a deathly stare to Randy Orton during a match. The post had an interesting caption.

McIntyre wrote that the company is full of snakes, referencing The Viper. This could be a subtle hint of their potential rivalry. However, the 38-year-old becoming an ally of The Bloodline is highly unlikely.

Drew McIntyre could renew his rivalry with Randy Orton on the main roster, as he has been working as a singles competitor. Not to mention, the Scottish Warrior has been exhibiting erratic behavior.

Who could be Randy Orton's first prey in The Bloodline ?

The Apex Predator has not yet forgotten to prey, as he still has the scars that The Bloodline gave him. The notorious group was the reason why Randy Orton has been away from WWE television for nearly 2 years.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Orton delivered an emphatic promo where he stated that he has a bag full of receipts for the Roman Reigns-led faction. Therefore, The Viper is certain to come after every member of the group.

Randy Orton could appear on SmackDown and hunt Solo Sikoa as his first victim of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, is also on the radar of the Apex Predator, as he could also be the first victim.

However, a superstar who could actually be Orton's first victim in The Bloodline is Jey Uso. While Jey is currently not a member of The Bloodline, he was one of the members of the faction who annihilated the former World Champion.

WWE showed a backstage segment between Jey and Randy where it was shown that the latter had forgiven the 38-year-old. However, it might be a matter of moments when The Viper hits an RKO on Jey Uso.

