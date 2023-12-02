5 WWE stars who can help Randy Orton against The Bloodline

Randy Orton is advertised to be on tonight’s SmackDown. He returned at Survivor Series and declared war on The Bloodline when he arrived on RAW following the premium live event.

The Apex Predator will need to be careful of The Bloodline, especially because they still run WWE SmackDown. While Roman Reigns has been absent, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso have still been wreaking havoc throughout.

When Orton arrives on RAW, here are five superstars who can help him against The Bloodline.

#5. Jey Uso to prove himself

Jey Uso was a part of The Bloodline before Randy Orton went on hiatus from WWE. In fact, Orton’s last match was against The Usos in May 2022.

Upon returning at Survivor Series, Orton reminded Jey Uso that he remembered everything Uso had done to The Legend Killer. However, the duo did manage to patch up the wound after Orton indicated that there would be no issues if Jey Uso had actually changed.

On SmackDown, Jey Uso can show up to help The Viper prove his change of character to him. Furthermore, Jey Uso continues to hold a grudge against The Bloodline for interfering in his matches even after he left the faction and moved to RAW.

#4. LA Knight in the aftermath of Crown Jewel

LA Knight partnered with John Cena to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, he lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

Considering he’s the fastest-rising babyface on SmackDown, his union with Randy Orton on the blue brand against The Bloodline will help in setting up tag team matches in Roman Reigns’ absence.

While Randy Orton wants to make The Bloodline pay for what they have done, LA Knight’s motives aren’t far behind.

#3. Rhea Ripley for convincing Randy Orton to join The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley and The Viper had a segment on WWE RAW where The Eradicator claimed The Judgment Day was the biggest dominant force in WWE. Now, if Randy Orton joins the faction, it’ll become unstoppable.

Rhea Ripley’s help will convince Orton that she is on his side, with the same goals as him. If she can win his trust, she’ll be able to convince him to join The Judgment Day.

She doesn’t have to directly help either. She can avail of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, or Dominik Mysterio’s help!

#2. CM Punk to set up a feud with Roman Reigns

CM Punk has been rumored to be in creative developments with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Therefore, arriving on the blue show is the best way to set up a feud with Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will not take it lightly if a returning superstar directly challenges him rather than building toward a title challenge. However, this is exactly where CM Punk can capitalize.

If The Second City Saint helps Randy Orton take down The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief can come calling.

#1. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40 support

Cody Rhodes is supposed to be the Superstar who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Keeping that in mind, it’s important to set up a storyline.

If The American Nightmare was to be inserted into a storyline, it has to begin as early as possible. If he arrives to help Randy Orton against The Bloodline on SmackDown, it will reignite the feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline.

On the other hand, he may be able to find an ally in Randy Orton who’ll support and protect him from ringside at WrestleMania 40, considering The Bloodline will be trying to help Roman Reigns secure the victory.

