38-year-old star to get written off from WWE RAW like Sami Zayn? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn was brutally assaulted on WWE RAW last week. The former tag team champion took on Drew McIntyre in singles competition. They had an incredible match on the red brand in which McIntyre came out victorious after injuring Sami.

The injury angle was reportedly done to write off Zayn from RAW. It is possible WWE could do a similar angle with another top star. The name in question is none other than Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member has a match scheduled against Drew McIntyre on the upcoming edition of the Monday Night show.

The Scottish Psychopath could attack Jey after the match as he did to Sami Zayn and leave him injured. Jey could spend the next few weeks on the shelf and return to cost McIntyre his (potential) World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, presumably at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It is worth mentioning that McIntyre had attacked Jey in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins on the December 4, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary went on to retain his title in the main event against Jey.

What’s the latest update on Sami Zayn after injury angle on WWE RAW?

Dave Meltzer said in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sami Zayn had asked for some time prior to the injury angle that went down on RAW last Monday. The journalist said he wasn't told when Zayn's time off would begin.

“It looked like they were doing an injury angle with McIntyre and Zayn when McIntyre stomped on Zayn’s bad knee. I don’t have it confirmed Zayn will be off for a while due to that, but do know that he had asked for time off recently and was granted it but wasn’t told when that would begin past he was not scheduled for 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec that would normally be built around him as that was during the scheduled break although it is possible they could have him do that show.”

It remains to be seen if the superstar will appear on the upcoming RAW.

