38-year-old star may have subtly been revealed as Wyatt 6 and Uncle Howdy's first target when they return to WWE

WWE has been dropping subtle teases every week in the progression of the Uncle Howdy storyline. Howdy is expected to debut the much-anticipated faction, Wyatt 6, the undertone of which has already been set.

Ever since the WWE Universe has been curious about who the potential new faction would target as its first victim. It appears that a current Monday Night RAW Superstar may have subtly been revealed as Wyatt 6 and Uncle Howdy's first target in WWE upon their return.

The name in question is Main Event Jey Uso. The speculation came in the wake of the 38-year-old's recent activity on social media, which is associated with fireflies—a symbol associated with Bray Wyatt.

Significance of fireflies

Fireflies have always been an indelible part of Bray Wyatt's persona on WWE television. Fans using flashlights amid the darkness in the arena have been a way to welcome the late great superstar during his entrance.

It is a way to commemorate the former WWE Champion and pay respect to him. However, things have changed in recent times, with the fireflies becoming a pivotal part of Jey Uso's entrance into the Stamford-based promotion.

Jey Uso claimed the fireflies

Jey Uso took to social media and claimed that the fireflies belong to him now, as they have become a significant part of his entrance. Jey stated that fans have no choice in whether they like the fireflies being associated with the former tag team champion.

However, Jey claiming the fireflies seems to indicate that he could be on the radar of Uncle Howdy, whose return is on the horizon. Howdy and Wyatt 6 could make The Yeet Master their first target upon their return to WWE.

Jey Uso's recent tweet may have subtly dropped a major hint about the herald of the potential storyline with Uncle Howdy, which is associated with the late great Bray Wyatt.

Jey Uso adopted Bray Wyatt's nickname

Another possible thing that drops an inkling about Main Event Jey Uso being Uncle Howdy's first victim is Jey adopting Wyatt's nickname. In his aforementioned tweet, the star not only claimed the fireflies but also adopted the late superstar's nickname.

Bray Wyatt was known as "The Eater of Worlds" in the Stamford-based promotion, as it used to be part of his cryptic gimmick. Similarly, Jey Uso called himself "Yeeter of Worlds" in his recent tweet, which was another indication of him trying to take Wyatt's moniker.

The pun could not sit well with Uncle Howdy and the masked star, along with his allies, could end up attacking Jey Uso.

