Jey Uso makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW; gives himself a new nickname

WWE RAW will see the 23rd King of the Ring Tournament continue. Jey Uso is looking to advance to the next round, but he's just caused a bit of controversy on social media after making a daring statement and assigning himself a new nickname to go with the bold assertion.

Main Event Jey defeated Finn Balor in the King of the Ring opening round last Monday, just two nights after coming up short against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at Backlash France. The 17-year veteran is riding a massive wave of popularity in the new era, and it was just revealed how WWE officials have unique plans in the works for his push.

Uso's Backlash France entrance saw fans light the arena up with their phone flashlights, aka Fireflies. The real-life Bloodline member later made viral comments on Bray Wyatt and the Fireflies after Backlash. Jey then took to X today to respond to a fan poll on feedback to the Fireflies being added to his presentation.

The self-proclaimed Yeeter Of Worlds surprised many fans with his response due to the reference to Bray Wyatt.

"Yall ain't got no damn choice. Fireflies are mines now. #YeeterOfWorlds," Jey Uso wrote.

The comment from Uso also led to speculation on the 11-time Tag Team Champion possibly being a target for the rumored Wyatt 6 faction. The group is expected to feature Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, as the leader, Uncle Howdy.

WWE RAW update for King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

WWE is set to crown its 23rd King of the Ring and its 2nd Queen of the Ring later this month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The quarterfinals will continue on this week's RAW with the following men's division matches: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov and Gunther vs. the winner of tonight's live event match between Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio.

The women's division will also host quarterfinal tournament bouts on RAW with Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark and IYO SKY vs. the winner of tonight's non-televised match between Shayna Baszler and Maxxine Dupri.

The RAW semifinals are scheduled to begin on May 20, and the winners will then advance to the KOTR and QOTR finals at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE on May 25.

