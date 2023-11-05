38-year-old superstar to shockingly quit WWE on RAW after Crown Jewel? Exploring next possible direction 

With the fifth installment of WWE Crown Jewel in the rearview mirror, fans have been pondering what's next for Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior had a forgettable night in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as he failed to overcome Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. A big question mark has been hanging over the immediate future of the 38-year-old superstar after Rhea Ripley walked up to him backstage and shrugged her shoulders.

Frustration continued to mount for Drew McIntyre as he had just let another opportunity slip through his fingers. It's no secret that his babyface character has been stuck in limbo, and is undergoing a slow-burn heel turn.

For that to happen, McIntyre could come out on RAW next week only to announce he's quitting WWE (in kayfabe), quite similar to what Jey Uso and Kevin Owens have done in the past.

An announcement of this magnitude will raise more questions about his status amid rumors that his WWE contract will expire before WrestleMania next year. This will help write him off television for the remainder of 2023.

Expand Tweet

Fast forward to Royal Rumble 2024, Drew McIntyre could show up as a full-blown heel to attack Seth Rollins, and set up a rubber match for The Show of Shows next year.

Of course, he could enter in the 30-man Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant, and wreak havoc on the entire roster. Either way, Drew McIntyre is on the brink of reverting back to The Scottish Psychopath gimmick, and it will be interesting to see when the company pulls the trigger on it.

Will WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre join The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley has been teasing recruiting Drew McIntyre to The Judgment Day, but The Scottish Warrior has yet to accept the offer.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up about the possibility of McIntyre joining the villainous faction:

"[Drew joining Judgment Day?] Yeah. Somebody's got to bro, somebody has to, otherwise, bro, if they don't get somebody, I swear to god, bro you have wasted so much of my time... I think that's where they're going bro. [So that means everybody would have to like fall in line with Drew McIntyre? Even Rhea Ripley?] I don't see Drew leading The Judgment Day as it is. I almost see like a different version of it."

Expand Tweet

McIntyre joining The Judgment Day could change the whole landscape of RAW. But will it come to fruition? Only time will tell.

Do you think it's time for Drew McIntyre to turn heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here