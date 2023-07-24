As much as fantasy booking goes, it would be wild to see the 10-time WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar dethrone The Ring General and win the 44-year-old title, one that The Beast Incarnate has never won in his career. However, it is less likely to happen. Drew McIntyre is the right man to receive that honor.

Brock Lesnar has carried himself like the WWE Superstar he is since returning to the company in 2012. Despite a successful two-year run in the previous decade, The Beast left to branch out into other ventures, including a brNFL stint and an impressive MMA career MMA.

Upon return, he stopped following a jam-packed schedule like he used to as he did not like the burden of traveling regularly in the early aughts. Lesnar's career is filled with iconic moments, wrestling big names, and championship accomplishments.

Henceforth, a decisive win over The Beast, perhaps a career-ending one, would be huge for the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Currently, the Austrian is inching closer to breaking Honky Tonk Man's all-time record, and he probably should. However, similar to how the company booked Bianca Belair to lose to Asuka after breaking the women's title record, Gunther should drop the belt to The Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre's quest to win the first title he ever won in WWE during a time when everyone believed he'd eventually be a main event player but was ultimately booted out of the company is a great story in and of itself.

The Scotsman deserves Thisthis leaves the door open for a WrestleMania showdown between Brock Lesnar and Gunther at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love in 2024.

Should Drew McIntyre eventually dethrone the WWE Intercontinental Champion?

Gunthercurrentlysent 409 days and counting as the workhorse champion, the belt he won on June 10, 2022, from Ricochet. He has also held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days between April 5, 2019, and August 22, 2021.

When asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta during an exclusive interview about whether he wishes his current reign to surpass it, Gunther had this to say:

"I think it's apples and oranges a little bit. One thing was one part of my career. The other thing is the present, so I don't compare those two things to each other. If it happens, it's a nice milestone, and if it doesn't I'm fine with that too."

The answer is a resounding yes. The Ring General does not need to hold on to the belt simply for the sake of breaking records. Drew McIntyre is ready to win a title again in WWE. Last year, the Scotsman had to take the fall so that the company could extend Roman Reigns' title reign. In 2023, it doesn't have to be that way.

While Gunther needs the win over Drew McIntyre come SummerSlam at Ford Field on August 5 in Detroit, the latter could end the feud on WWE RAW by finally handing The Ring General his first pinfall loss on the main roster.

