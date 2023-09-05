38-year-old WWE Superstar should head to SmackDown in return for Jey Uso

A 38-year-old superstar should head to SmackDown after it has been revealed that Jey Uso is coming to WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect this past Saturday night at Payback in Pittsburgh. The American Nightmare made a shocking announcement and declared that Jey Uso was the newest member of RAW. Uso recently "quit" the company and walked out of SmackDown after his brother betrayed him in the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

There is a WWE Superstar who seems unhappy with his current situation on RAW and could need a change. Drew McIntyre only recently returned from a hiatus but appears to be trapped in a tag team with Matt Riddle. The Original Bro constantly talks McIntyre's ear off on the red brand, and he could desperately be looking for a way out.

Riddle and McIntyre are scheduled to battle The Viking Raiders tonight on RAW in a Tornado Tag Team match. The Scottish Warrior could decide to betray Matt Riddle tonight and then demand Adam Pearce move him from RAW to SmackDown in exchange for the former Bloodline member.

McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash of the Castle 2022 after Solo Sikoa interfered in his main roster debut. He could attempt to get revenge on The Bloodline if he returns to the blue brand in the weeks ahead.

Jey Uso sends message ahead of WWE RAW

The former Right Hand Man has completely cut ties with The Bloodline and is ready for a fresh start on RAW.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his status as Tribal Chief against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. It appeared that Jey was in control of the match when Jimmy Uso betrayed him, leading to Reigns picking up the victory. Uso delivered a kick to his brother's face and walked out of the company on the August 11 episode of SmackDown.

Ahead of this week's RAW, the 38-year-old took to his Instagram story to send a message to wrestling fans. He noted that he will be on tonight's episode of the red brand in North Carolina.

"Main Event Jey Usos in your city. As a matter of fact, ima see you all Monday," he said.

Roman Reigns has been able to withstand the crumbling of The Bloodline to remain champion. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The Usos on WWE television.

