39-year-old to betray SmackDown faction to join The Bloodline? Exploring potential twist

A 39-year-old WWE Superstar might betray his faction to join The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The Bloodline is not as powerful as it used to be but is still the most feared faction on the blue brand. Roman Reigns has put together a historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but that could be in jeopardy at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The Tribal Chief has the odds stacked against him as he will be defending the title in a Fatal 4-Way match against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the premium live event.

Santos Escobar betrayed Latino Word Order at Crown Jewel 2023 and cost Rey Mysterio the United States Championship. The veteran made it to the finals of the United States Championship tournament but was defeated by Kevin Owens. The ''Prizefighter'' is now scheduled to battle Logan Paul for the title at The Royal Rumble on January 27.

Escobar has likely not seen the success he had been hoping for when he betrayed the LWO faction. He recently formed a new faction with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo but could be looking to align himself with The Bloodline. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso both departed the heel faction last year, and Santos Escobar would be a great addition to The Bloodline to get them back on track.

Former WWE writer claims The Bloodline was never over with him

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently revealed why he has never been a fan of The Bloodline faction on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Vince Russo claimed that the heel group has never been over with him. He stated that The Usos have been around forever and had difficulty taking Sami Zayn seriously as the Honorary Uce during his time in the faction:

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way." [4:15 onwards]

Roman Reigns has relied on the members of The Bloodline to ensure that he remains champion. It will be interesting to see if anyone interferes in the Fatal 4-Way match at The Royal Rumble.

