4 announcements Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis can make on WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW tonight will emanate from PG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will both be present at the show and could make some important announcements for the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, which will take place on July 13, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

The all-women's PLE is returning after seven years. The first Evolution PLE took place in 2018 and featured superstars such as Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey, and Nikki Bella. Since the Evolution 2 PLE promises to be a special event, the show is bound to get packed with some interesting matches.

Therefore, this listicle will list out four announcements Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce can make on Monday Night RAW tonight, which will impact Evolution 2.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

#4. Roxanne Perez replaces Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury, which she sustained a few days back on RAW. The Miracle Kid landed awkwardly on her elbow during her match with Kairi Sane and dislocated her shoulder. There have been reports that she had undergone surgery, and this will keep her out of action for a few months.

Ad

Under these circumstances, Adam Pearce could announce Roxanne Perez as a replacement for Liv Morgan on RAW. The Prodigy is already part of The Judgment Day, and she even came out to help Raquel Rodriguez during her match against Rhea Ripley at the Night of Champions PLE.

Therefore, Roxanne can be announced as Morgan's replacement, and she can compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel, if Big Mami Cool is asked to vacate the title.

Ad

#3. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the main event at WWE Evolution 2 PLE

Adam Pearce can also announce a Women's World Championship match in the main event of Evolution 2 between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Genius of the Sky doesn't have an opponent on the red brand at the moment. Naomi hasn't shown interest in going after SKY's gold yet and is intent on keeping her rivalry against Jade Cargill alive for now. Therefore, on the red brand, Rhea Ripley appears to be the best choice for a main event bout against IYO SKY.

Ad

The former Damage CTRL member has also, unsurprisingly, defended her title a couple of times since retaining it at WrestleMania 41. SKY did have a promo with Liv Morgan on RAW on June 16, but The Miracle Kid was injured and was perhaps written off from a potential storyline between her and SKY. Therefore, The Eradicator can square off against SKY once again for the Women's World Championship.

#2. Dual-branded Battle Royal at Evolution PLE

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis can also announce a dual-branded Battle Royal at Evolution 2 PLE, where superstars from both brands will compete for the win. Cory Hayes of Bodyslam.net recently broke the news that WWE was planning to have a Battle Royal at the Evolution 2 PLE, and the winner will earn a spot at the Clash in Paris event later this year. The Clash in Paris event takes place on August 31 at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Ad

#1. Trish Stratus return

If it's a special WWE show for women superstars, how can it be complete without one of the greatest WWE women superstars of all time, Trish Stratus? The Hall of Famer also competed in the first Evolution PLE in a tag team match with Lita against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Adam Pearce could announce the return of Trish Stratus for a special match at Evolution 2.

Ad

The former WWE Women's Champion returned at the Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year. She also competed at Elimination Chamber while teaming up with Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. It remains to be seen how Stratus is booked, if she does return for the Evolution 2 PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!