4 anticipated returns that did not happen in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE fans had a big weekend. Over 70,000 fans were reportedly in attendance at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show was absolutely massive and a major hit for the company.

The two biggest matches on the show were the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. Both bouts featured many of the biggest stars in the company, including legends and the stars of tomorrow.

There were big returns and special appearances in both Royal Rumble Matches. Names such as AJ Styles, Joe Hendry, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Jordynne Grace, and Roxanne Perez were just some of the stars who made surprise appearances on the show. Unfortunately, some big names were missing.

Trending

This article will take a look at four highly anticipated returns that did not happen in either Royal Rumble Match. These include an injured wrestler who is reportedly back in the ring, a big name who has been away for almost a year, and more.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Below are four anticipated returns that did not happen in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match.

#4. Jade Cargill is yet to return and reveal her attacker

Jade Cargill is an absolute powerhouse. Her size and strength led The Storm to go mostly undefeated during her time in All Elite Wrestling. Fast forward to WWE, and Jade is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Storm has been absent from WWE programming since November 2024. During an episode of SmackDown, she was found bloody on top of a car hood and windshield. It is yet to be revealed who was behind the brutal assault.

Fans assumed Jade would return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and reveal her attacker. That didn't happen. Instead, Jade didn't show up at all. While her return will likely still happen soon, the delay in this storyline has certainly been disappointing.

#3. Ilja Dragunov's WWE television return might not be in the cards yet

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov is everything a modern pro wrestler should be. He is extremely physical, intense and can sell better than almost anyone. He has had a decent amount of success in WWE, having won gold on both NXT and NXT UK.

The Mad Dragon suffered an injury during a live event last year. More specifically, his last bout was on September 28, 2024, where he went one-on-one with Gunther but unfortunately tore his ACL.

Fans had some hope that The Mad Dragon could return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match thanks to reports that said he was back in the ring at the Performance Center. Clearly, he wasn't yet ready to compete. While this is disappointing, it is best he heals up properly instead of rushing to the ring.

#2. Becky Lynch's continued absence is disheartening

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest female stars in WWE history. She is a multi-time World Champion, Tag Team Champion, and even headlined WrestleMania. The Man is beloved by wrestling fans the world over.

The Man's last match took place on the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW, where she failed to defeat Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match for the Women's World Title.

Fans were sure Becky would finally return after the better part of a year on the January 6 edition of RAW on Netflix. That didn't happen, nor did she return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. WWE fans desperately want to see The Man back, but who knows when she'll actually return.

#1. Omos left Pro Wrestling NOAH but still didn't appear

Expand Tweet

Omos is also known as The Nigerian Giant in WWE. The former RAW Tag Team Champion and the former partner and associate of AJ Styles stands at an impressive 7 feet tall and 400+ pounds. He is a legitimate force to be reckoned with.

The big man hasn't competed on WWE television since April 2024. His last bout on television was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania. He has since made his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut earlier this year and even won the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris.

However, The Nigerian Giant gave up the tag team title and announced that he would return to WWE. Fans assumed he would appear in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, especially after interesting reports came out, but that never happened. Will he return to television soon? Fans can only hope.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback