4 Best options to challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion for the past five months since winning it back from Jey Uso. He has been one of the top stars of the red brand since his debut last year and has defended the title against Sami Zayn, Ludwig Kaiser, and three-time WWE Champion, Sheamus.

Ad

However, the roster is still filled with talented superstars and one of them will certainly take the title from Breakker. Among the top names is The Phenomenal AJ Styles. The two-time WWE Champion has his eyes set on the Intercontinental Title and he might win it at WrestleMania 41. Apart from Styles, there are also superstars like Dominik Mysterio who are in the queue.

This listicle will look at the four best options to challenge Bron Breakker for the IC title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#4. Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41

The Prince is desperate to win a title in WWE and could go to any length to achieve his target. Tensions have been brewing between him and his Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio, for having aspirations to become a champion. However, it's Balor who is seemingly jealous of Dom.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

In the latest episode of RAW Dominik squared off against Breakker in a singles match. Although Balor and Carlito accompanied Dom outside the ring, Balor stayed out. He didn't help Dom in any way and instead, it was Carlito who took a brutal Spear from Bron. In the end, Balor had a face-off with Breakker where he gave an evil laugh. This segment hinted that The Prince might soon turn on Dominik and challenge Breakker for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Ad

#3. AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio

Another powerful set-up would be a Fatal Four-Way match involving Styles, Balor, Dominik, and Breakker at WrestleMania 41. Dom and Balor are already at odds with each other and sooner or later, one of them is seemingly going to walk out of The Judgment Day.

They might challenge Breakker for the IC title and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can announce a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania with Styles as the third challenger. There are strong chances of Breakker dropping the title either to Balor or Styles at the grand event.

Ad

#2 Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker in a career vs. title match

Sheamus is only one win away from becoming a Grand Slam champion in WWE and joining superstars like Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Kurt Angle, to name a few. The Celtic Warrior has been in WWE since 2009 and has won every available championship except the IC title.

Breakker defended his title at Survivor Series: WarGames against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, but he stole the victory in the end. Therefore, the Irish superstar can challenge Breakker for the title once again with his career on the line. At WrestleMania 41, Sheamus can pull out all the tricks from his bag to finally beat his rival and become a Grand Slam champion in WWE.

Ad

#1. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental title

The most worthy opponent for Breakker would be The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. The 47-year-old WWE legend is one of the best performers inside the ring, and in certain aspects even eclipses Breakker.

Ad

Since Dominik and Balor are engaged in a cold battle, they can feud at WrestleMania 41. Similarly, Sheamus can lock horns with Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one battle at WrestleMania 41. For the IC title, AJ Styles can challenge Breakker and successfully dethrone him on the grand stage.

It now remains to be seen how the Triple H led-creative team books Breakker for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback