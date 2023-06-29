4 betrayals that may happen in WWE before the end of 2023

In WWE's uncertain and dynamic realm, nothing lasts forever, especially alliances and tag teams. Only half of the year has passed, and the wrestling world has witnessed some heart-breaking betrayals.

The Bloodline was as strong as ever heading into 2023, but "The Island of Relevancy" has cracked today. Trish Stratus returned to help Becky Lynch and Lita fight Damage CTRL, but the Hall of Famer turned her back on The Man pretty soon.

On that note, let's take a sneak peek at four betrayals that could happen by the end of the year.

#1. Montez Ford may be on the cusp of breaking out as a top singles star in WWE

Montez Ford, the high-flyer of The Street Profits, oozes charisma and talent. He has shown potential as a future singles star, as shown by his brilliant show-stealing performance inside Elimination Chamber this year.

However, things have not been going well for the former RAW Tag Team Champion. Not only have The Street Profits faded out of the title picture, but Ford also lost a Money in the Bank qualifier match to LA Knight.

Furthermore, Montez Ford was heavily booed against Knight, despite the latter being an on-screen villain. With hostile crowd reactions and a lack of momentum, he may be near his breaking point, which could spell doom for Angelo Dawkins.

Breaking free from Dawkins and executing his rumored heel turn would allow Ford to shine as a singles star. Moreover, Montez's wife, Bianca Belair, has shown clear indications of a heel turn, and WWE could maneuver her character change into the Street Profits' split.

#2. Gunther shuts down Imperium to go it alone

Gunther has been super dominant.

The Ring General is in the middle of a historic Intercontinental Championship reign and could break The Honky Tonk Man's long-standing record for the longest run.

Considering his monster push on the main roster, WWE seems keen on Gunther. Many have pinpointed him as an early candidate to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, which could also herald the end of Imperium.

Although Imperium has been instrumental in prolonging his IC Title reign, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci may be holding The Ring General back from bigger prospects.

Much like The Shield's implosion launched Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to great heights, Gunther could betray his loyal comrades to pursue the World Championships.

#2. Randy Orton returns to RKO Matt Riddle

This one is likely and could happen soon, as early as Money in the Bank this weekend. Randy Orton is nearing a WWE return, and recent ramblings suggest a massive heel turn.

Triple H could be planning Randy Orton vs. Matt Riddle for SummerSlam. The seeds could be implanted with a heart-wrenching betrayal where Orton RKOs his former best friend, who brought out a different side of him.

Although the betrayal would mark the end of RK-Bro, it may launch Riddle to the upper echelons of pro wrestling.

#1. Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns

From Sami Zayn's chair shot to The Usos' massive double Superkick, Roman Reigns has been betrayed multiple times. One has to feel for The Tribal Chief, but he may have to endure another heartbreak by the end of the year.

Solo Sikoa is Reigns' most prized ally today. The Enforcer has stuck firmly by the Undisputed Champion's side while The Bloodline has crumbled, but Sikoa may follow his brothers in the foreseeable future.

The Tribal Chief has verbally assaulted and berated almost every family member in his path. Additionally, WWE teased some dissent a while ago when Reigns and Sikoa accidentally collided, much to the latter's displeasure.

Moreover, The Usos might convince The Enforcer to join them and abandon The Head of The Table.

