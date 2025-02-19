4 biggest botches in WWE Elimination Chamber history

The WWE Elimination Chamber is one of the most scariest and dangerous structures in wrestling history. While the match has featured some of the most entertaining and historic moments in the past, it has also caused some notable mishaps.

The first Elimination Chamber match took place in 2002 during that year's Survivor Series event. The match had appeared on various premium live events since then until it turned into its own show. In 2018, the women's Chamber match was introduced.

This year, the PLE will be held in Toronto, Canada with stars like CM Punk, John Cena, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and more set to compete in the hellish structure. It's expected that these stars will bring their a-game during the match, but there have been some instances where things didn't go well for the talent involved.

For this list, we will look at the four biggest botches in WWE Elimination Chamber history.

#4. The Undertaker gets burned during his 2010 WWE Elimination Chamber match

The Undertaker's gimmick is important in building his character as The Deadman. From his attire, moves, and promos, to his iconic entrance that involves a dark surrounding, and heavy smoke and fire. While 'Taker's entrances usually turn out great, that wasn't the case in 2010.

During his entrance, The Phenom was engulfed by flames, which caused second and first-degree burns. Fortunately, he was able to dash away from the scene, and his jacket saved him from sustaining something worse. The Undertaker also remained in character till the finish of the match.

In 2020, the Hall of Famer discussed the accident and said that he had already voiced his concern to the pyrotechnician that the fire was too close. However, the latter shrugged it off and blamed a "draft in the building." Following 'Taker's accident, the crew was immediately fired.

#3. Triple H sustained a major throat injury in 2002

The structure of the WWE Elimination Chamber has changed throughout the years, and it's for a good reason. The most recent cage style has a bigger roof and larger base, along with padding on the outside of the ring. This change has been implemented due to the injuries superstars sustained in the past.

As mentioned above, the first-ever WWE Elimination Chamber was held in 2002, and among the participants were Triple H and Rob Van Dam. At one point in the match, RVD climbed on top of one of the pods and launched himself into The Game. The former's knee landed on the latter's throat instead of the mat, causing Triple H to writhe in pain. It was later revealed that it had damaged his throat as it swelled up his airway closing, causing him an immense amount of pain and difficulty in breathing.

#2. Kalisto gets stuck for real during the 2015 Elimination Chamber match

The 2015 Elimination Chamber PLE featured a historic Chamber match as it saw the first-ever Tag Team version of the bout. Two stars were inside the pods and four men kicked off the match. The Lucha Dragons were one of the teams who took part in the Chamber. Many were looking forward to seeing the Luchadors due to their high-flying abilities, but they failed to deliver.

At the starting point of the match, Kalisto climbed on top of The New Day's pod but his foot got stuck in the chains. The Ascension and The New Day tried to play it off by attacking him and pulling his foot down further. He eventually got out due to some help from Cesaro, but then climbed up again to the roof of the structure, falling on top of his fellow superstars tamely.

#1. The entire 2015 WWE Elimination Chamber for the Intercontinental Championship

It is safe to say that 2015 wasn't the best year for the aforementioned match type. After the Tag Team Championship Chamber match, the vacant Intercontinental Championship was put on the line.

King Barrett (AKA Wade Barrett), R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, Ryback, and last-minute addition Mark Henry, who replaced an injured Rusev, competed in the match. The contest began with Barrett and Ziggler. R-Truth then joined the fray soon after.

Barrett slammed Ziggler into Mark Henry's pod and its wall collapsed, causing the former World Heavyweight Champion to enter the match prematurely. This botch disrupted the entire rhythm of the match, resulting in sloppy moves and the spots being audibly called.

