4 Blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for Extreme Rules 2022 

WWE has started gearing up for its upcoming Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules 2022. Scheduled to be hosted at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the event will emanate live on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is not scheduled for the show, WWE could still rack up a stacked card for the event.

The company has already announced Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the event. On top of that, the creative department has teased several blockbuster bouts for October 8th.

In this piece, we look at four such matches that the company could be planning for Extreme Rules.

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match for the RAW Women's Championship

Bayley has proven to be a thorn in the flesh for Bianca Belair on the red brand. The Role Model has targeted The EST, getting the better of the current champion on several occasions.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's stock has skyrocketed since pinning the current RAW Women's Champion in the six woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. Given the ongoing angle between the duo, a potential championship match seems to be on the cards for Extreme Rules.

Expect the promotion to officially announce the same in the coming weeks. WWE can book the duo in a Steel Cage Match to even the odds by eliminating any outside interference from Dakota Kai & IYO SKY.

#3. Sheamus faces Gunther in a Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules

Sheamus locked horns with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. As expected, the duo gave it their all to put on a masterclass for the audience.

While Sheamus showed immense heart and character, it was Gunther who emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle.

Given how successful this rivalry has been, WWE would be foolish not to milk it by pitting the duo against each other once again.

While WWE is yet to confirm Gunther's next challenger, we seem to be headed towards Gunther vs. Sheamus II. Fans can expect the promotion to book the same in the coming days.

Given the duo's caliber, it wouldn't be a bad idea to put them against each other in a Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules. A match of such nature would surely bring out the best in both of them, and give fans a potential match of the night candidate.

#2. A showdown between Riddle and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Riddle in singles action at Clash at the Castle. However, things seem to be far from over between the rivals.

Monday's RAW saw Riddle interrupting The Visionary to attack him. While the latter managed to escape, he soon returned to cost Riddle his match against Finn Balor. Following that, the former WWE Champion delivered a devastating stomp to The King of Bros.

Given how the storyline has been progressing, a grudge match between the duo could very well be on the cards for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#1. Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one against Karrion Kross

Following a heartbreaking loss against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a program against Karrion Kross on the blue brand.

Kross has proven to be a tough nut to crack for The Scottish Warrior as the former NXT Champion has gotten the better of McIntyre on several occasions.

Recent reports have suggested that the rivals could square off against each other in singles action at Extreme Rules.

Given Roman Reigns is not scheduled for the upcoming Premium Live Event, it would not be a bad idea to have the duo lock horns against each other in the main event of Extreme Rules.

What are some other matches that need to happen at Extreme Rules? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

