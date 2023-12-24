4 blockbuster signings Triple H could make in 2024 that would change WWE forever

Triple H continues to surprise and thrill fans with his significant moves in the Stamford-based promotion. The year 2023 has been memorable for fans, marked by the highpoint of CM Punk's unexpected return to the company after almost a decade.

With this, fans undoubtedly have high expectations for 2024, anticipating that the Chief Content Officer has major plans that will reshape the landscape of the company. These plans might even involve the arrival of new stars in WWE.

With that said, let's discuss four blockbuster signings from Triple H that could take place in the year 2024.

#4. Triple H might sign Kazuchika Okada to WWE

One major blockbuster signing that Triple H might unveil is the arrival of Kazuchika Okada in the company. For those unaware, earlier reports suggested that the NJPW contract of The Rainmaker is set to expire at the end of January 2024. Additionally, it has been stated that both WWE and AEW were interested in signing Okada when he becomes a free agent.

However, it is important to note that Kazuchika Okada's potential arrival in the company is not an immediate future certainty. Nevertheless, it is always never say never in WWE, as Triple H might deliver another unexpected bombshell by bringing Okada to WWE.

#3. Mercedes Moné might return to WWE again

Another potential signing that the King of Kings might make is the return of Mercedes Moné to WWE. Recent reports also stated that the former WWE Superstar was seeking a contract that was worth more than what Charlotte Flair recently re-signed for with WWE. This seems like a potential indication that the multi-time women's champion was actually interested in making her return to WWE if her financial demands were met.

In case the Cerebral Assassin is able to convince Sasha Banks, the year 2024 might see her returning to the company.

#2. Giulia might make her WWE debut in 2024

Giulia might be another blockbuster signing by Triple H that unfolds by next year. Giulia is a former NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and has reportedly been on WWE's radar for quite some time, especially considering her free-agent status.

Amidst this, some reports also suggested that All Elite Wrestling didn't have any interest in signing Giulia apparently, opening the possibility of her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion.

The addition of the former NJPW star will surely heighten anticipation in the women's division. If the King of Kings is able to secure this signing, the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2024 might be the ideal platform for her debut.

#1. MJF jumps from AEW to WWE in 2024

MJF is currently one of the biggest names creating a buzz as the end of the year 2023 approaches. For those unaware, the current AEW World Champion confirmed in a recent interview that he had not signed any contract extension deal with Tony Khan yet, and his current contract was set to expire on January 1, 2024.

Maxwell has already made several statements about the possibility of moving from AEW to WWE once his contract with Tony Khan's company ends.

However, there is also a belief that MJF might have secretly signed a contract extension with AEW. As of now, there has been no official announcement, leaving the possibility open for him to make his arrival in another company.

Given that the Royal Rumble is famous for its surprises and unexpected moments, Triple H might pull off a major shocker by bringing MJF to the Stamford-based promotion in 2024.

